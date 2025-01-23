KOREA: As reported by Soompi, Jang Ki Yong and Ahn Eun Jin have been confirmed as the leads in SBS’ upcoming romantic drama, Shouldn’t Have Kissed (literal translation).

The production team announced on Jan 23 that the two actors who will headline this touching love story had been cast.

Engaging storytelling

The drama follows the journey of a single woman who pretends to be a married mother to secure employment and a team leader who falls for her. Directed by Kim Jae Hyun (One Dollar Lawyer) and written by Ha Yoon Ah and Tae Kyung Min (Mystic Pop-up Bar), Shouldn’t Have Kissed promises a blend of heartfelt romance and engaging storytelling.

Jang Ki Yong will play Gong Ji Hyuk, the team leader of the Mother TF division at a baby products company. Renowned for his intellect, decisive nature, and unwavering passion, Ji Hyuk grapples with the conflict between an “impossible love” and an “unavoidable love” after a mysterious woman, Go Da Rim, disappears following a transformative kiss.

Captivating performance

Jang Ki Yong, known for his roles in Come and Hug Me, Search: WWW, and My Roommate is a Gumiho, is expected to deliver another captivating performance.

Ahn Eun Jin stars as Go Da Rim, a single woman pretending to be a married mother to secure a spot on the Mother TF team. Driven by the need to support her family, she aims for a full-time role but finds herself emotionally torn as she develops feelings for Ji Hyuk.

Ahn Eun Jin, celebrated for her roles in Hospital Playlist and The Good Bad Mother, continues to showcase her versatility and charm.

Shouldn’t Have Kissed is slated to air later this year. Stay tuned for more updates!

Jang Ki Yong began his career as a model, debuting in 2012 at Seoul Fashion Week. He quickly gained recognition for his striking looks and unique style.