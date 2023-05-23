After Reddit user asks if Singaporean men should get a prenup, commenters say, “Don’t get married”

SINGAPORE: A Reddit user wanted to know if men in Singapore should consider getting a prenup or living trust before they tie the knot.

He claimed Singapore laws favoured women in divorce cases, so men risked losing their assets unless they took precautions.

The Reddit user, u/KrulTepez, wrote on r/askSingapore on Sunday (May 21):

“Singapore law favours women more when it comes to a divorce, and it is really sad to see all the things that a men has worked for being taken away from them after a divorce. Has any men ever considered getting a prenup / living trust to protect themselves from such events?

After all, no one knows what will happen in the future right? The divorce rate in Singapore is so high and no one can be so confident that they will never experience a divorce.”

However, a commenter wrote that in Singapore, prenups are not enforceable.

“A prenuptial agreement can be set aside for failure to disclose all assets or evidence of fraud, duress, unfairness, or lack of representation at the time of signing the agreement,” reads the website of one law firm, adding that “whether the Court will enforce the prenuptial agreement will depend on their assessment of the weight to be given to it in order to come to a just and equitable decision.”

Nevertheless, some suggestions for ringfencing assets were given by the commenter.

Another had a simpler suggestion: “Don’t get married.”

But he was not the only one to give this advice.

“Have seen enough of divorces that I got my fiance to ringfence his assets from me. I don’t believe men should walk out of a marriage with his bank account zeroed by the other party,” a female Reddit user chimed in.

One asked, however, “Do you seriously think that it’s exclusively a man problem?”

Another woman, however, wrote that she thought the post was “very one-sided.”

