SINGAPORE: At the end of this year’s Chinatown Mid-Autumn Festival, you can once more have your very own lantern as part of the Chinatown Festival Committee’s (CFC) commitment to sustainability.

Under the ‘Adopt a Lantern‘ (“领养”灯笼活) initiative, selected lanterns are once again set for repurposing at the close of the festival. “The initiative provides the public with a unique opportunity to breathe new life into these beautiful lanterns,” the committee said.

Each type of lantern is available for public adoption.

This includes those from the dividers and overhangs along New Bridge Road, Eu Tong Sen Street, South Bridge Road, and Upper Cross Street, although the adopted lanterns are subject to availability and will be chosen at the discretion of the CFC.

Those interested in acquiring any beautiful lanterns may do so by filling out the form found online here.

They should indicate the specific lantern and quantity and attach a photo of their preferred lanterns. Applicants will also be asked to state their purpose for adopting the lanterns, whether for decorative, sustainability, or other purposes.

The lantern adoption period is from Sept 23 to Oct 2, 2024.

Successful applicants will be notified of the self-collection details on Oct 18, 2024. Anyone with questions about the initiative may call the Kreta Ayer Community Club at 6222 3597.

The same adopt-a-lantern initiative was also carried out at the end of last year’s Mid-Autumn Festival.

In Singapore, lanterns, mooncakes, and family gatherings have come to symbolize the Mid-Autumn Festival, when the end of the autumn harvest is celebrated.

There have been a number of activities held to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival this year, including a food fair, a lantern painting competition, weekend stage shows with getai performances, and a mass lantern walk.

“The Chinatown Mid-Autumn Festival Celebration is one of the two large-scale celebrations organised at Chinatown each year.

The celebration not only brings the Chinese residents together but also promotes Chinese culture to residents of other races and allows Singaporeans and international visitors alike to soak in the festive cheers,” one site explained.

A short recap video of the lantern walk and the getai extravaganza was posted on the Chinatown Festival Facebook page on Sept 19. /TISG

Read also: Mid-autumn festival: Delightful time of mooncakes and lanterns