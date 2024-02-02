Choi Kang Hee, a once-prominent actress, has taken on diverse roles outside the entertainment industry, revealing her experiences in the MBC show ‘Point of Omniscient Interfere.’

“Despite 25 years in the industry, I wasn’t content. Motivated by the belief ‘Those who don’t work, don’t eat,’ I explored various professions.” Pursuing broadcast writing and editing studies, she even took up part-time jobs, including dishwashing at a restaurant.

In the episode aired on Jan 20, she disclosed, “I changed my phone number and instructed my manager to stop sending scripts.”

Having halted her acting career three years ago, Choi Kang Hee embarked on a journey of self-discovery after expressing to her family her desire to quit.

Cleaner for fellow celebrities

Currently working as an exclusive house cleaner for fellow celebrities, Choi Kang Hee emphasized the discreet security measures she adheres to in her cleaning services.

Venturing into a different realm, she launched her YouTube channel, offering glimpses into her daily life beyond showbiz.

In a video posted on Jan 31, she documented her day as an environmental sanitation worker. Reflecting on her experience collecting garbage at midnight, Choi Kang Hee remarked:

“It’s refreshing to work when the streets are deserted.”

Riding a garbage truck and detailing her work at the incinerator, she showcased her commitment to embracing unconventional roles outside the spotlight.

Choi Kang Hee’s journey illustrates her determination to find fulfilment beyond acting as she engages in various occupations and documents her unconventional experiences on her YouTube channel.

Well-known actress

Born May 5, 1977, Kang Hee is a well-known actress with a filmography spanning various genres, including films like “Whispering Corridors” and “My Scary Girl” and TV dramas like “Protect the Boss” and “Hello, Me!”.

She’s also a radio DJ and runs her own clothing brand.