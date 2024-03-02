9-million-undocumented-illegals-in-america-are-biden’s-dilemma

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump collided head-on over America’s immigration crisis. The 9 million undocumented entries have ignited fervent debate and sharp rhetoric between the two political contenders.

Biden ventured into Brownsville, Texas, while Trump toured the border at Eagle Pass, Maverick County. The clash underscores the gravity of a crisis that has reached across the nation.

9 million undocumented illegals

Since Biden took office, over 9 million undocumented immigrants have crossed the border, straining housing, jobs, healthcare, and education systems. The surge has also fueled a spike in migrant-related crimes.

Biden, who made his second border visit since taking office, pointed fingers at Trump and Republicans for obstructing legislative solutions. Trump, accompanied by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, countered by accusing Biden of inaction and highlighting tragic incidents like the murder of University of Georgia student Laken Riley by an undocumented immigrant.

With national polls tipping slightly in Trump’s favor, immigration has emerged as a pivotal issue. Even swing state voters, particularly in places like Arizona, favor Trump’s approach to immigration by a significant margin, posing a critical challenge for Biden’s reelection prospects.

A decisive factor in November

Democrats, grappling with the issue’s political ramifications, are recalibrating their stance. Fresh off a Congressional win, Democrat Tom Suozzi campaigned hard on tightening immigration laws, reflecting a growing sentiment within the party.

Despite facing criticism for dismantling Trump-era policies, Biden is considering executive actions to curb border crossings. However, analysts suggest these measures may fall short of resolving the crisis before the election.

The immigration dilemma poses a significant challenge for Biden, as his efforts to implement stricter stances run the risk of further estranging progressives.

With political advertising expenses skyrocketing, surpassing $52 million on immigration-related campaigns, it’s clear that immigration could serve as the decisive factor in determining the next occupant of the White House on November 5.

