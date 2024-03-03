neal-katyal-believes-trump-is-a-‘constitutionally-ineligible’

Renowned legal expert Neal Katyal has lambasted former President Donald Trump’s legal team, accusing them of weaving circular and self-contradictory arguments to shield Trump from accountability. Katyal dissected Trump’s legal strategies during a recent segment on MSNBC‘s “All In with Chris Hayes” and categorically says that the former president is constitutionally ineligible to run or to become president.

Katyal asserted that Trump’s legal maneuvers lack coherence when scrutinized in their entirety. “The common theme across all these cases… and indeed all of Trump’s behavior, both before, during his presidency, and after, is he’s above the law,” Katyal remarked during the broadcast.

Recalling pivotal moments, Katyal highlighted Trump’s stance during the Robert Mueller investigation, where Trump claimed immunity from indictment as a sitting president. Even after departing the White House amidst the tumult of the January 6 insurrection, Trump continued to lean on his presidential status to evade legal repercussions.

Katyal on Trump

However, Katyal pointed out a twist in Trump’s narrative following his second impeachment. Trump and his allies pivoted, suggesting that the justice system, not impeachment, should hold him accountable. Yet, when the Department of Justice Special Counsel indicted Trump on multiple charges related to January 6 and alleged mishandling of classified information, Trump vehemently opposed the move, citing lack of impeachment conviction as grounds for immunity.

“This doesn’t add up in any sense… it’s certainly not the American Constitution,” Katyal asserted, expressing deep concern over the implications of Trump’s legal juggling. “Forget about whether or not he did it or not, just these claims he’s making make him constitutionally ineligible to be president. He’s spitting on our sacred documents.”

The controversy has now reached the highest echelons of the judiciary, with the Supreme Court agreeing to hear Trump’s argument for absolute presidential immunity.

Cover Photo: Depositphotos

Read More News

Article by Jara

The post Neal Katyal believes Trump is a ‘Constitutionally ineligible’ appeared first on The Independent News.