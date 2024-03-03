International

Neal Katyal believes Trump is a ‘Constitutionally ineligible’

ByGemma Iso

March 3, 2024
neal-katyal-believes-trump-is-a-‘constitutionally-ineligible’

Katyal

Renowned legal expert Neal Katyal has lambasted former President Donald Trump’s legal team, accusing them of weaving circular and self-contradictory arguments to shield Trump from accountability. Katyal dissected Trump’s legal strategies during a recent segment on MSNBC‘s “All In with Chris Hayes” and categorically says that the former president is constitutionally ineligible to run or to become president.

Katyal asserted that Trump’s legal maneuvers lack coherence when scrutinized in their entirety. “The common theme across all these cases… and indeed all of Trump’s behavior, both before, during his presidency, and after, is he’s above the law,” Katyal remarked during the broadcast.

Recalling pivotal moments, Katyal highlighted Trump’s stance during the Robert Mueller investigation, where Trump claimed immunity from indictment as a sitting president. Even after departing the White House amidst the tumult of the January 6 insurrection, Trump continued to lean on his presidential status to evade legal repercussions.

Katyal on Trump

However, Katyal pointed out a twist in Trump’s narrative following his second impeachment. Trump and his allies pivoted, suggesting that the justice system, not impeachment, should hold him accountable. Yet, when the Department of Justice Special Counsel indicted Trump on multiple charges related to January 6 and alleged mishandling of classified information, Trump vehemently opposed the move, citing lack of impeachment conviction as grounds for immunity.

“This doesn’t add up in any sense… it’s certainly not the American Constitution,” Katyal asserted, expressing deep concern over the implications of Trump’s legal juggling. “Forget about whether or not he did it or not, just these claims he’s making make him constitutionally ineligible to be president. He’s spitting on our sacred documents.”

The controversy has now reached the highest echelons of the judiciary, with the Supreme Court agreeing to hear Trump’s argument for absolute presidential immunity.

Cover Photo: Depositphotos

Read More News

US surveillance reforms in disarray with Biden

Article by Jara

The post Neal Katyal believes Trump is a ‘Constitutionally ineligible’ appeared first on The Independent News.

ByGemma Iso

Related Post

International

Disney wants lawsuit over fatal allergic reaction thrown out of court because victim’s husband signed up for Disney+ subscription

August 15, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
International

Bilahari Kausikan says US-China tensions are not a “new Cold War”

July 22, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
International

Best man for the job? Who could possibly replace Joe Biden among the Democratic Party candidates

July 2, 2024 Jasmime Kaur

You missed

Featured News Lifestyle

“Working as senior staff but earning less than juniors feels like a huge slap in the face!” — SG employee laments

September 16, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Relationships

Yet another young Singaporean struggles financially as her father refuses to work despite having “no income, no savings, and no CPF left”

September 16, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Property

Why Sunway City Iskandar Puteri’s homes sold out in 2 hours while Forest City struggles

September 16, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Featured News Lifestyle

Man regrets pursuing a master’s degree as he remains jobless from being considered “overqualified” by many Singapore employers

September 16, 2024 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.