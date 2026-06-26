‘Nowadays, helpers are like queens, or what?’ Employer says she feels ‘bullied’ by maid who keeps saying ‘no time’

SINGAPORE: “Nowadays, helpers are like queens, or what?”

That was the question one frustrated employer asked online after claiming she feels “bullied” by her helper, who allegedly responds to requests with a blunt “no time.”

Writing in the “Myanmar Maids in Singapore” Facebook group, the employer shared a string of incidents that she said have left her wondering whether it’s even worth keeping the helper around.

One episode happened at around 9:58 pm, just two minutes before the agreed end of the helper’s workday. The employer said she tried speaking to her helper but was met with what she described as a “black face,” which she took as a clear sign that the helper did not want to be disturbed after showering at 9:30 pm.

“The agreed time in the interview is to end work is 10 pm (or after she finishes her tasks. Based on previous helper experience, it’s around 10 pm because most chores are due in the evening. Afternoon, nothing much),” she wrote.

According to the employer, the helper has also brushed off requests to help settle her baby by saying there was “no time.”

She further claimed that freshly washed laundry would sometimes be left sitting on the sofa while the helper went off to shower, only for the clothes to remain there afterwards.

“Not like the next day she will wake up earlier to fold, nope. The next day also never do,” she said.

As if that was not enough, the employer said the helper frequently compares working in Singapore to her previous job in Oman, where she reportedly spent four years.

“Aiyo, if Oman is so good, then continue working there, lo,” she remarked. “I’m paying salary lei and can confirm I’m adhering to the recommended 8 hr rest (if anyone wants to send hate). I feel like I’m doing 90% of the household chores. Almost can save money on a helper already if I only require the 10% help.”

The employer also compared the situation to her own job, saying she would not be able to tell her boss she had “no time” without risking disciplinary action or losing her position.

“If I go to work and tell my boss, ‘no time,’ she will tell me it’s either ‘no job’ or ‘no time.’ Confirm will get me fired. I even bring back my job home, manz.”

Ending her post, she asked fellow group members for advice on how to address the issue with her helper.

“Any advise how I should tell her. Feeling like kenna bully by helper OMG,” she wrote.

‘Waste of space and money!’

In the comments, several netizens said there was no point dragging things out and advised the employer to get a new helper.

One wrote, “Change your helper. Nowadays, some helpers demand princess treatment. Last time, helpers could work for a few years at one household. Nowadays, they only work for a few months before they [quit] or transfer out.”

Another echoed this sentiment, stating, “Just send her back home and then put feedback on MOM’s website. Save other employers’ time and money.”

A third added, “Send her straight to her country. This type, I will teach a good lesson! Waste of space and money!”

In other news, an employer has turned to Reddit with a dilemma that many parents may find difficult to navigate.

After years of having the same helper care for his daughter, he is now wondering whether it’s time to let her go because of her growing financial troubles or keep her on because of the close bond she shares with his child.

Read more: Employer gave helper 3–4 salary advances and S$1k condolence aid, but she’s asking for more money again — now he’s torn because his daughter is attached to her