;
International

Michael Cohen accused of lying about Stormy Daniels payment call

ByAsir F

May 18, 2024
michael-cohen-accused-of-lying-about-stormy-daniels-payment-call

Michael Cohen

On Thursday, former President Donald Trump’s defense accused ex-attorney Michael Cohen of lying about an October 2016 phone call allegedly about a payment to Stormy Daniels. During cross-examination in Trump’s business records trial, defense attorney Todd Blanche questioned Cohen about the call, which Cohen claimed involved Trump and a payment to Daniels. 

Blanche suggested the call to Trump’s bodyguard, Keith Schiller, was about harassing calls from a teenage prankster.

Blanche argued it was implausible that Cohen reported a prankster to Schiller while also discussing hush money with Trump. The call lasted less than two minutes. Cohen acknowledged receiving harassing calls and contacting Schiller about them, suggesting the call could have covered both topics.

Michael Cohen accused of lying

Furthermore, Trump supporters claim that the former President should be free from all charges. Apparently, a viral video on X surfaced showing Anderson Cooper being surprised to say that Cohen was cornered in a “lie” However, the case is rather a complex and complicated one, and Trump’s gag order is not sitting well with Americans. 

Fox News states Cohen answered questions about his time working for Trump, his hopes for a White House role, Trump’s reaction to the Stormy Daniels story, and his role in Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s indictment of Trump. Cohen admitted taking some credit for the 34-count indictment against Trump.

Blanche focused on Cohen’s history of lying under oath, including to Congress and federal investigators. Cohen confirmed a phone call to Trump’s bodyguard, Keith Schiller, but Blanche accused him of lying about speaking to Trump regarding the Stormy Daniels payment.

Read More News

Conservatives blaming DEI for surgeon twerking and dancing during surgery 

The post Michael Cohen accused of lying about Stormy Daniels payment call appeared first on The Independent News.

ByAsir F

Related Post

International

US lawmakers raise concerns over Hong Kong’s role in money laundering and sanctions evasion

November 28, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
International

Australia moves to ban social media for children under 16, proposes fines of up to A$49.5M for platforms

November 22, 2024 Mary Alavanza
International

China govt-linked hackers: Trump and Vance’s phone data in the crosshairs

October 28, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan

You missed

Property

Private residential prices set to surge 4-7% in 2025 as demand outpaces supply, but will developers deliver?

November 28, 2024 Gemma Iso
Business

Trust in Singapore companies dips sharply as consumers demand stricter data protection and effortless experiences

November 28, 2024 Gemma Iso
Business

When is the best time to tell your boss you’re quitting?

November 28, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Lifestyle

“I don’t know what to do anymore,” 27 yo S’porean man feels discouraged after a year of constant job rejections

November 28, 2024 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.