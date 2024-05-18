On Thursday, former President Donald Trump’s defense accused ex-attorney Michael Cohen of lying about an October 2016 phone call allegedly about a payment to Stormy Daniels. During cross-examination in Trump’s business records trial, defense attorney Todd Blanche questioned Cohen about the call, which Cohen claimed involved Trump and a payment to Daniels.

Blanche suggested the call to Trump’s bodyguard, Keith Schiller, was about harassing calls from a teenage prankster.

Blanche argued it was implausible that Cohen reported a prankster to Schiller while also discussing hush money with Trump. The call lasted less than two minutes. Cohen acknowledged receiving harassing calls and contacting Schiller about them, suggesting the call could have covered both topics.

Furthermore, Trump supporters claim that the former President should be free from all charges. Apparently, a viral video on X surfaced showing Anderson Cooper being surprised to say that Cohen was cornered in a “lie” However, the case is rather a complex and complicated one, and Trump’s gag order is not sitting well with Americans.

Fox News states Cohen answered questions about his time working for Trump, his hopes for a White House role, Trump’s reaction to the Stormy Daniels story, and his role in Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s indictment of Trump. Cohen admitted taking some credit for the 34-count indictment against Trump.

Blanche focused on Cohen’s history of lying under oath, including to Congress and federal investigators. Cohen confirmed a phone call to Trump’s bodyguard, Keith Schiller, but Blanche accused him of lying about speaking to Trump regarding the Stormy Daniels payment.

