The Biden administration is set to launch a new, expedited asylum system aimed at individuals who have recently crossed the U.S.-Mexico border and are en route to five major U.S. cities.

With immigration becoming a pivotal concern for the upcoming election, the administration is taking decisive steps to manage the border crisis.

“This announcement is not happening in isolation,” a senior administration official emphasized during a briefing. “It is part of our ongoing and sustained effort to continue to strengthen the consequences for individuals who cross unlawfully and do not establish a legal basis to remain in the United States.”

The fast-tracked asylum system

The Departments of Homeland Security and Justice are collaborating to create a new expedited docket for recent border crossers. This fast-tracked asylum system could expedite the rejection and deportation of individuals unable to demonstrate sufficient fear of persecution in their home countries.

Immigration judges aim to resolve these asylum cases within 180 days, a significant reduction from the years it currently takes.

The new docket specifically targets single adults illegally crossing the border and headed to Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, New York, or Los Angeles. Initially, 10 immigration judges will handle these cases, but it’s still unclear how many asylum seekers will be immediately affected.

The administration has introduced a new rule to swiftly deny asylum to migrants deemed public safety or national security threats and has implemented new visa restrictions for Colombians and Nicaraguans involved in migrant smuggling.

Biden: Fortifying stance on immigration

Moreover, the White House is preparing even more stringent measures, such as invoking a section of U.S. code known as 212(f) to block asylum seekers during border surges.

As the 2024 election approaches, the Biden administration’s handling of the border crisis remains under intense scrutiny, with these latest moves reflecting a strategic effort to fortify their stance on immigration.

