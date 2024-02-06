;
Business

7 in 10 Singapore SMEs plans to expand internationally: Study

ByJewel Stolarchuk

February 6, 2024

SINGAPORE: A recent study has revealed a significant trend among small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Singapore, with seven in 10 planning to expand their business internationally.

The study by Mastercard indicated that 72 per cent of these SMEs were considering sourcing suppliers, partners, and workers from multiple countries to diversify and mitigate future risks.

As the global marketplace became increasingly accessible to SMEs, technology adoption for cross-border transactions has risen.

According to Mastercard’s data, 61 per cent of SMEs in Singapore were already utilizing apps for cross-border payments, marking a notable 6 per cent increase from 2022.

This shift showcases a growing reliance on digital solutions for facilitating international business transactions.

Security remains a top priority for SMEs venturing into the realm of cross-border payments, with 43 per cent emphasizing the importance of online payment solutions that could safeguard both transaction and personal financial information.

The report also identified key global preferences among SMEs regarding cross-border payment solutions.

See also  Companies allowing staff to WFH see drop in employee attrition rate

A substantial 39 per cent prioritized platforms that could deliver funds within 24 hours or less, showing a demand for efficient and expedited financial transactions.

Additionally, 38 per cent of respondents sought solutions that provided confirmation of fund receipt, given the importance of transparency and accountability in cross-border financial dealings.

34 per cent of SMEs preferred payment solutions that enabled status tracking, allowing them to monitor the progress of their transfers and anticipate when funds would arrive.

This desire for real-time visibility highlights businesses’ need for greater control and insight into their financial transactions, contributing to a smoother and more informed international business experience.

As local businesses navigate the complexities of global markets, the emphasis on security, efficiency, and transparency in financial transactions becomes increasingly pivotal for SMEs looking to thrive on the international stage.

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Business

Straco Corporation sees drop in revenue and profit for 3QFY2024 and 9M2024

November 23, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

Tony Fernandes: “No one has really done a low-cost hub” — AirAsia plans to create a low-cost version of Dubai-style hub in KL & Bangkok

November 23, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

Nearly 40% of APAC marketing chiefs pin their ABM hopes on Singapore

November 23, 2024 Gemma Iso

You missed

Business

Straco Corporation sees drop in revenue and profit for 3QFY2024 and 9M2024

November 23, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

Tony Fernandes: “No one has really done a low-cost hub” — AirAsia plans to create a low-cost version of Dubai-style hub in KL & Bangkok

November 23, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

Nearly 40% of APAC marketing chiefs pin their ABM hopes on Singapore

November 23, 2024 Gemma Iso
Entertainment

Love Your Enemy: Ju Ji Hoon and Jung Yu Mi’s battling hearts is set to steal the spotlight—release details inside

November 23, 2024 Lydia Koh

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.