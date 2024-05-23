;
55% of liberal White women suffer from mental disorders? 

May 23, 2024
55% of liberal White women suffer from mental disorders?

The COVID-19 pandemic has worsened mental health worldwide, including in the U.S. Widespread lockdowns and economic recession led to unemployment and disrupted daily life. Three years on, mental health issues persist despite resuming normal activities.

Pew Research Center surveys from March 2020 to September 2022 reveal that 41% of U.S. adults experienced high psychological distress, with young adults (58%), women (48%), and lower-income households (53%) being most affected. 

High school students also faced significant challenges; 37% reported poor mental health, with 44% feeling sad or hopeless. Parental concerns about children’s mental health have also increased, particularly regarding anxiety, depression, and social media’s impact on teens.

Conservatives react to liberal White women suffering from mental disorders

 

However, some of these comments may appear to be anti-feminist as these users claim that being in a nuclear family would be the best for some of these liberal White women. There are other statements saying that having a “strong man” would be better for a lot of these women. 

 

Following that, many claim that leftism in itself is a mental disease of its own. Political alignment may not determine the mental health of an individual as there are obviously those who are conservative that may be mentally ill as well. 

Others claim that liberals are more discriminatory than conservatives are, citing that liberal White women think that Black Americans are incapable of doing anything by themselves. Regardless, it appears that conservatives agree with the study, unfortunately, there are a lack of liberals responding to it. 

