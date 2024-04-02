Personal Finance

5 Singapore stocks giving out dividends in April

ByMary Alavanza

April 2, 2024
Businessman amazed at the golden floating dollar signs on his hands.

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s stock market is a treasure trove of dividend-yielding options.

For investors looking to add to their portfolio of dividend-yielding options, here are five Singapore stocks that will give out dividends in April, according to The Smart Investor.

1. Riverstone Holdings

Riverstone Holdings, a prominent manufacturer of nitrile and natural rubber cleanroom gloves, boasts an extensive operational footprint spanning Malaysia, China, and Thailand.

In 2023, its sales fell by 27.4% to RM 914.8 million (approx. S$261.08 million), and its profit dropped by nearly 30% to RM 220.4 million (approx. S$62.90 million).

But things looked up in the last part of the year, with its profit shooting up by 60.7% to RM 67.5 million (approx. S$19.26 million) in the fourth quarter.

Riverstone is hopeful for 2024, expecting better demand and more customers, buoyed by anticipated recoveries in cleanroom gloves demand and continued customer acquisitions.

The company proposed an ordinary final dividend of RM 0.075 (approx. S$0.021) alongside a special interim dividend of RM 0.05 (approx. S$0.014), which will be paid on April 5.

See also  Mahathir-Anwar transition tussle will keep investors away: Nikkei

2. Frasers Centrepoint Trust

Frasers Centrepoint Trust runs nine suburban retail malls and an office building, with assets under management totalling approximately S$6.5 billion.

They recently increased their stake in NEX Mall to 50% and raised around S$200 million. On April 2, 2024, REITs announced they were giving out an early payment of S$0.0425 for their performance from October 2023 to February 2024.

Getting included in the Straits Times Index also solidified its standing in the market, making its dividends even more appealing.

3. DBS Group

DBS Group, Singapore’s top banking institution, delivered a stellar financial performance in 2023.

In 2023, they made S$20.2 billion, 22% more than the year before, with a net profit of S$10.1 billion, a 23% increase year-on-year.

In light of its robust performance, DBS announced a final dividend of S$0.54 per share, up 26% from last year. This makes their total for 2023 S$1.92 per share. The final dividend will be given out on April 19.

See also  Rising Interest Rates and Returns for Singapore Savings Bonds (SSB) - Is It Still Worth Investing In?

Also, the bank declared a 1-for-10 bonus issue, with bonus shares qualifying for the first interim dividend of 2024, proving they’re all about rewarding their investors.

4. Aztech Global

Aztech Global, a prominent electronics design, engineering, and manufacturing player, achieved commendable financial results in 2023.

They made S$820.2 million in 2023, 9.3% more than the year before, and their profit shot up by 48.8% to S$67.2 million. Aztech Global generated a positive free cash flow of S$79.2 million, highlighting its robust financial position.

In line with its performance, the company announced a final cash dividend of S$0.05 per share, which will be given out on April 30.

This shows that they’re committed to giving back to their shareholders. Their order book of S$333.9 million as of February 22, 2024, indicates that they’re growing and can keep up with their dividends.

5. Civmec Ltd

Civmec Ltd, an Australian firm offering integrated construction and engineering services, delivered a commendable performance in its fiscal first half ending 31 December 2023.

See also  Rising Interest Rates and Returns for Singapore Savings Bonds (SSB) - Is It Still Worth Investing In?

They made A$492.3 million (approx. S$433.14 million) in the first half of their fiscal year ending in December 2023, 17.5% more than the year before, with a profit of A$31.9 million (approx. S$28.07 million), up by 12.8%.

Civmec declared an interim dividend of A$0.025 (approx. S$0.022) per share, 25% more than last year. This proves they’re focused on rewarding their investors. The dividend payout will be on April 15.

Despite a slight drop in their order book, which stood at A$1 billion (approx. S$880 million) at the close of the fiscal year, Civmec’s resilient performance and dividend distribution signal its strength in the market. /TISG

Read also: 3 Singapore game-changer stocks to watch out for in April

Featured image by Depositphotos

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Personal Finance

Up to 3.45% interest rate! Best fixed deposit rates in Singapore for Oct 2024

October 13, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Personal Finance

‘I’m tired of not having anything in my bank account,’ 32 yo Singaporean feels discouraged because he still has no substantial savings

October 11, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Personal Finance

Is investing for retirement really equivalent to gambling for Singaporean women?

October 7, 2024 Gemma Iso

You missed

Personal Finance

Up to 3.45% interest rate! Best fixed deposit rates in Singapore for Oct 2024

October 13, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Featured News Relationships

19yo asks for help after his parents disowned him for getting discharged from NS due to depression but his parents “don’t believe in mental illnesses”

October 13, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Home News

Singaporeans earning S$10K-25K/month are still using public transport to work regardless of whether they own a car or not

October 13, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Lifestyle

“I only have 2 meals daily, spending $20-25 a day” — Singaporean working in CBD area asks for tips to spend less on food while eating healthy

October 13, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.