SINGAPORE: As 2023 draws to a close, the final earnings season has concluded, bringing forth a positive outlook for income investors.

Several companies, including prominent ones from Singapore, are gearing up to reward their investors with dividends in the last month of the year. Here are 5 SG stocks to pay out dividends in December, as per Yahoo Finance:

1. Singtel (SGX: Z74)

Singapore’s largest telecommunication company, Singtel, has reported a respectable set of earnings for the first half of its fiscal 2024, ending Sept 30, 2023. Despite a 3.2% year-on-year dip in operating revenue to S$7 billion, Singtel’s underlying net profit climbed by an impressive 11.6% to S$1.1 billion. The company declared an interim dividend of S$0.052, scheduled for payment on 8 December. Singtel management acknowledges a challenging macroeconomic outlook but remains committed to improving margins and scaling growth in its core business.

2. Singapore Airlines Limited (SGX: C6L)

Singapore Airlines Limited (SIA) reported stellar earnings for 1H FY2024, with net profit reaching an all-time high of S$1.4 billion. The airline declared an interim dividend of S$0.10, set to be paid on Dec 22. SIA is actively expanding its fleet, with 96 aircraft on order, and continues to grow its network of destinations. Despite welcoming close to 3.1 million passengers in Oct 2023, SIA remains cautious about stiffer competition, potential pressure on passenger yields, and challenges in the air freight sector due to geopolitical tensions and excess inventories.

3. Mapletree Industrial Trust (SGX: ME8U)

Mapletree Industrial Trust (MIT), an industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), reported commendable earnings for its second quarter of fiscal 2024. Despite a 0.8% year-on-year dip in gross revenue to S$174.1 million, MIT’s Distribution per Unit (DPU) fell by 1.2% to S$0.0332. The REIT recently acquired a data centre in Japan, contributing to rental income in 3Q FY2024. With gearing at 37.9% and a low cost of debt at 3.2%, MIT is well-positioned for further yield-accretive acquisitions.

4. Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (SGX: BUOU)

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (FLCT) owns a portfolio of 107 industrial and commercial properties with an Asset Under Management (AUM) of around S$6.4 billion. Despite a slight dip in revenue and Net Property Income (NPI) for the second half of its fiscal 2023, FLCT declared a dividend of S$0.0352, payable on Dec 14. With occupancy at 96% and a low aggregate leverage of 30.2%, FLCT remains robust. The trust is set to acquire a logistics development in the Netherlands, enhancing its portfolio.

5. The Hour Glass (SGX: AGS)

The Hour Glass (THG), a luxury watch retailer, released mixed results for 1H FY2024. While revenue increased by 1% year on year to S$566.3 million, net profit declined by 9% to S$77 million. Despite the challenges, THG declared an interim dividend of S$0.02, unchanged from the previous year, to be paid on Dec 6. Management acknowledges potential impacts from the macroeconomic environment and geopolitical situation on the luxury watch sector. /TISG