Business Featured News

Citi lowers FLCT’s target price to S$1.24, down from previous S$1.48, amid market challenges

ByMary Alavanza

December 6, 2023
1 Burilda Close, Wetherill Park

SINGAPORE: In the ever-evolving landscape of real estate investment trusts (REITs), Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (FLCT) finds itself facing a revised target price and distribution per unit (DPU) estimates, according to Citi Research analyst Brandon Lee.

The Edge Singapore reports that despite the challenges, Lee maintains a “buy” rating on FLCT. Citi lowers FLCT’s target price to S$1.24, down from the previous S$1.48. This adjustment is attributed to revised foreign exchange assumptions, decreased occupancies, primarily in UK business parks, and escalated debt costs.

To align with these changes, Lee has revised the DPU estimates for fiscal years 2024 and 2025 by 8.4%, settling at 6.88 cents and 7.16 cents, respectively. Additionally, he introduces an FY2026 DPU estimate of 7.55 cents.

Lee, however, is quick to highlight specific risks that may impact FLCT’s journey towards Citi’s target price. One significant concern is the cap rate cycle, where industrial cap rates are now lower than pre-financial crisis levels. The influx of foreign capital in transactional activities poses a potential risk, diminishing the relative attractiveness of industrial yields in the sector.

See also  4 Singapore REITs that will make your CPF investment sing

Concentration risks loom over FLCT, with its top tenants contributing about a quarter of its gross rental income. Each of the top 10 tenants represents between 1% and 5% of gross rents, making the fallout of any single tenant more impactful on FLCT’s distributions.

Furthermore, despite FLCT having fully-fledged its distributable income, Lee cautions against unfavourable exchange rate movements beyond the current horizon, as these could adversely affect the realized value for investors. Lastly, according to Lee, the lack of clear synergies with office and business park acquisitions could lead to higher trading yields.

As of December 5, 3:38 p.m., FLCT shares are trading slightly lower at S$1.09, a decrease of 0.9% or 1 cent. /TISG

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Featured News Travel

“You have my word” — Johor Chief Minister says he will “personally address” Singaporeans’ “painful” Vehicle Entry Permit concerns

September 22, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Featured News Lifestyle

Man, 30, with $70K in savings, asks how other Singaporeans managed to save $300K by age 35

September 22, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Domestic Helpers Featured News

Maid suffers verbal abuse from her employer for not writing down all her chores and how long it took to complete them

September 22, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Letter to the Editor

Letter to the Editor | Certificate of Entitlement doesn’t entitle Singapore motorists the right to ugly behaviour and selfish attitudes in Malaysia

September 22, 2024 Letters to the Editor
Opinion Sense And Nonsense

CLOB: David Gerald and the Malaysian Goliath

September 22, 2024 Tan Bah Bah
In the Hood

Uncle got “S$50 on his mind” while riding on bus — Singaporeans share hilarious theories behind elderly man’s DIY cash headband

September 22, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Travel

“You have my word” — Johor Chief Minister says he will “personally address” Singaporeans’ “painful” Vehicle Entry Permit concerns

September 22, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.