Home News Morning Digest, Jan 14

Morning Digest, Jan 14

Photo: Pexels/Nataliya Vaitkevich (for illustration purposes only)

Here are some stories you might've missed: A flock of birds that were devastated their nesting tree was being cut down, netizens who call out Edwin Tong, a pedestrian who falls down after getting hit by a car, a woman who claims she was ‘terminated’ abruptly for being pregnant and more.

By Obbana Rajah
- Advertisement -

Birds circle tree being cut down for hours, some parent birds stayed in nests ‘until the very end’

Photo: FB screengrab/Singapore Wildlife Sightings

Singapore — A concerned individual posted a video online of birds circling a tree being cut down on a construction site, sparking concern among netizens.

“Such a sad scene unwound outside our window today,” said Facebook page Singapore Wildlife Sightings member Susan Brewster Perrier on Wednesday (Jan 12).

Read more here.

Wang Leehom’s ex-wife ‘fears for safety’ when 3 men accompany him to visit his kids

Photo: IG screengrab/ jl.leilei

The messy drawn-out divorce saga of Taiwanese Mandopop superstar Wang Leehom and his ex-wife Li Jinglei seems to have reached a new round.

- Advertisement 1-

Even though Ms Li said on Instagram before Christmas that she wanted to end the online spat with her former husband, she has now put up a new post on Instagram that makes serious allegations against him.

Read more here. 

Netizens call out Edwin Tong after he says government’s support to elite athletes ‘holistic’

Photo: Facebook screengrab/ Edwin Tong

Singapore — Minister for Culture, Community, and Youth Edwin Tong answered questions in Parliament on Wednesday (Jan 12) about how the Government supports high-performing athletes.

Last month, after Loh Kean Yew became Singapore’s first world badminton champion, crowdfunding efforts were carried out to support him because he had received no prize money after his historic win. 

Read more here. 

Pedestrian falls down after getting hit by car making discretionary right turn near Kembangan MRT

Photo: FB screengrab/SG Road Vigilante

Singapore — A BMW was spotted failing to give way to a pedestrian while making a discretionary right turn near Kembangan MRT, causing the individual to fall to the ground.

- Advertisement 2-

The video posted on Facebook page SG Road Vigilante on Wednesday (Jan 12) shows the BMW approaching the right turn from Sims Avenue East onto Jalan Kembangan towards Frankel Avenue without slowing down.

Read more here. 

Woman claims she was ‘terminated’ abruptly for being pregnant, former employer counters her claims

should-pregnant-women-fast-during-ramadan?-masjid-negara-imam,-health-expert-weigh-in

Singapore – A pregnant woman working at a tuition centre claimed on Facebook that she was suddenly told she was  terminated,  supposedly because she was pregnant and there were “safety” issues.

“Being pregnant is already not easy; however, pregnancy shouldn’t hinder us mothers from working,” said the woman on Facebook on Monday (Jan 10). She said that her workplace called and told her she no longer had a job there.

Read more here.

- Advertisement 3-

 

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -

Read More

Home News

Disabled elderly uncle in Yishun drags himself across the ground to board taxi, passersby quickly help

Singapore — An elderly man who couldn’t walk was caught on camera receiving assistance from passersby as he boarded a taxi along Yishun. Facebook page Beh Chia Lor – Singapore Road uploaded a video of the incident on Thursday (Jan...
Read more
Home News

Crow visits man in HDB flat regularly for pets & snacks

Singapore — A man in Singapore found himself a new companion in the form of a young crow dropping by his Housing and Development...
Read more
Featured News

“Don’t climb on the tiger,” Pritam Singh cautions admirers of CNY display in Bedok neighbourhood

Singapore — The roar of the tiger is just about within earshot as the festive felines are beginning to pop up everywhere to remind...
Read more
Home News

Air-cond repairman with no harness risking life, dangling outside 12th storey HDB flat, sparks concerns online

Singapore — An air-cond repairman was spotted positioned dangerously without a harness 12 storeys high at a Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat to...
Read more
Home News

Where’s the fire? People in eastern Singapore report burning smells but its source remains a mystery for now

Singapore –  Is land being cleared for oil palm plantations in Indonesia? Is that awful haze back? Are people who live in east holding...
Read more
Home News

Disabled elderly uncle in Yishun drags himself across the ground to board taxi, passersby quickly help

Singapore — An elderly man who couldn’t walk was caught on camera receiving assistance from passersby as he boarded...
Read more
Home News

Crow visits man in HDB flat regularly for pets & snacks

Singapore — A man in Singapore found himself a new companion in the form of a young crow dropping...
Read more
Featured News

“Don’t climb on the tiger,” Pritam Singh cautions admirers of CNY display in Bedok neighbourhood

Singapore — The roar of the tiger is just about within earshot as the festive felines are beginning to...
Read more
Home News

Air-cond repairman with no harness risking life, dangling outside 12th storey HDB flat, sparks concerns online

Singapore — An air-cond repairman was spotted positioned dangerously without a harness 12 storeys high at a Housing and...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore