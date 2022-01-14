Morning Digest, Jan 14

Birds circle tree being cut down for hours, some parent birds stayed in nests ‘until the very end’
Singapore — A concerned individual posted a video online of birds circling a tree being cut down on a construction site, sparking concern among netizens.
“Such a sad scene unwound outside our window today,” said Facebook page Singapore Wildlife Sightings member Susan Brewster Perrier on Wednesday (Jan 12).
Wang Leehom’s ex-wife ‘fears for safety’ when 3 men accompany him to visit his kids
The messy drawn-out divorce saga of Taiwanese Mandopop superstar Wang Leehom and his ex-wife Li Jinglei seems to have reached a new round.
Even though Ms Li said on Instagram before Christmas that she wanted to end the online spat with her former husband, she has now put up a new post on Instagram that makes serious allegations against him.
Netizens call out Edwin Tong after he says government’s support to elite athletes ‘holistic’
Singapore — Minister for Culture, Community, and Youth Edwin Tong answered questions in Parliament on Wednesday (Jan 12) about how the Government supports high-performing athletes.
Last month, after Loh Kean Yew became Singapore’s first world badminton champion, crowdfunding efforts were carried out to support him because he had received no prize money after his historic win.
Pedestrian falls down after getting hit by car making discretionary right turn near Kembangan MRT
Singapore — A BMW was spotted failing to give way to a pedestrian while making a discretionary right turn near Kembangan MRT, causing the individual to fall to the ground.
The video posted on Facebook page SG Road Vigilante on Wednesday (Jan 12) shows the BMW approaching the right turn from Sims Avenue East onto Jalan Kembangan towards Frankel Avenue without slowing down.
Woman claims she was ‘terminated’ abruptly for being pregnant, former employer counters her claims
Singapore – A pregnant woman working at a tuition centre claimed on Facebook that she was suddenly told she was terminated, supposedly because she was pregnant and there were “safety” issues.
“Being pregnant is already not easy; however, pregnancy shouldn’t hinder us mothers from working,” said the woman on Facebook on Monday (Jan 10). She said that her workplace called and told her she no longer had a job there.
