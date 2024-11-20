$40 million to be spent to overhaul Marina Bay Cruise Centre

SINGAPORE: The Marina Bay Cruise Centre Singapore (MBCCS) is set to see a $40 million upgrade in the first quarter of 2025, marking its most extensive revamp since opening its doors in 2012.

Since its inauguration, MBCCS has handled over 8 million cruise passengers and more than 2,000 ship calls.

The nine-month redevelopment that is in the cards will focus on enhancing the overall passenger experience and improving the terminal’s ability to handle larger cruise vessels.

Key features of the upgrade include a new and expanded check-in area, upgraded embarkation and disembarkation seating, additional lounge spaces, and a significantly larger Ground Transport Area (GTA) to ease traffic flow and accessibility.

The terminal’s operator, SATS-Creuers Cruise Services Pte Ltd (SATS-Creuers), will lead the project. To support the improvements, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has extended SATS-Creuers’ operating agreement for eight years, with an option for a further two-year extension. This agreement, signed in December 2024, could see the partnership continue through to 2037.

Upon completion, MBCCS’ passenger handling capacity will increase from 6,800 to 11,700 — a critical step in accommodating the growing scale of modern cruise ships.

A new GTA will also be developed on previously unused land directly in front of the terminal, allowing for more coach parking bays and designated ride-hailing lots. Traffic enhancements along Marina Coastal Drive are also in the pipeline.