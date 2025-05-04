GE2025 Final Results: PAP clinches up to 80% vote in some wards as PM Wong gets strong mandate

- Advertisement -

The ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) retained its majority in the 2025 General Election, securing all but ten seats in Parliament.

The Workers’ Party (WP) held its strongholds, while opposition parties like the Progress Singapore Party (PSP), Singapore Democratic Party (SDP), and Red Dot United (RDU) performed respectably in select constituencies.

Here are the final results of the polls:

Single-Member Constituencies (SMCs)

Bukit Gombak PAP: Low Yen Ling – 75.83% PSP: Harish Pillay – 24.17%

Bukit Panjang PAP: Liang Eng Hwa – 61.41% SDP: Paul Tambyah – 38.59%

Hougang WP: Dennis Tan – 62.17% (Retained seat) PAP: Marshall Lim – 37.83%

Jalan Kayu PAP: Ng Chee Meng – 51.47% WP: Andre Low – 48.53% (Close contest)

Jurong Central PAP: Xie Yao Quan – 80.51% RDU: Kala Manickam – 19.49%

Kebun Baru PAP: Henry Kwek – 68.5% PSP: Tony Tan – 31.5%

Marymount PAP: Gan Siow Huang – 70.7% PSP: Jeffrey Khoo – 29.3%

Mountbatten PAP: Gho Sze Kee – 63.84% Independent: Jeremy Tan – 36.16%

Pioneer PAP: Patrick Tay – 65.42% PSP: Stephanie Tan – 34.58%

Potong Pasir PAP: Alex Yeo – 69.18% SPP: Williamson Lee – 22.47% PAR: Lim Tean – 8.35%

Queenstown PAP: Eric Chua – 81.12% PAR: Mahaboob Baatsha – 18.88%

Radin Mas PAP: Melvin Yong – 69.17% Independent: Darryl Lo – 23.47% PAR: Kumar Appavoo – 7.36%

Sembawang West PAP: Poh Li San – 53.19% SDP: Chee Soon Juan – 46.81%

Tampines Changkat PAP: Desmond Choo – 56.17% WP: Kenneth Foo – 43.83%

Yio Chu Kang PAP: Yip Hon Weng – 78.73% PAR: Michael Fang – 21.27%



GRCs (Four-Member)

Bishan-Toa Payoh PAP: 75.21% SPP: 24.79%

Chua Chu Kang PAP: 63.59% PSP: 36.41%

Holland-Bukit Timah PAP: 79.29% RDU: 20.71%

Jalan Besar PAP: 75.21% PAR: 24.79%

Marsiling-Yew Tee PAP: 73.46% SDP: 26.54%

Pasir Ris–Changi PAP: 67.66% SDA: 32.34%

Punggol PAP: 55.17% WP: 44.83% (Strong WP performance)

Sengkang WP: 56.31% (Retained GRC) PAP: 43.69%



GRCs (Five-Member)

Aljunied WP: 59.68% (Retained GRC) PAP: 40.32%

Ang Mo Kio PAP: 78.95% SUP: 10.21% PPP: 11%

East Coast PAP: 58.76% WP: 41.24%

Jurong East–Bukit Batok PAP: 76.66% RDU: 23.34%

Marine Parade–Braddell Heights (Walkover) PAP returned unopposed

(Walkover) Nee Soon PAP: 73.81% RDU: 26.19%

Sembawang PAP: 67.75% SDP: 29.93% NSP: 2.32%

Tampines PAP: 52.72% WP: 47.37% (Highly competitive) NSP: 0.18% PPP: 0.43%

Tanjong Pagar PAP: 81.03% PAR: 18.97%

West Coast–Jurong West PAP: 60.01% PSP: 39.99% (Strong challenge by PSP)

