Sunday, May 4, 2025
28 C
Singapore
type here...
Subscribe
FB/LawrenceWongST
Featured NewsSingapore Politics
1 min.Read

GE2025 Final Results: PAP clinches up to 80% vote in some wards as PM Wong gets strong mandate

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk
- Advertisement -

The ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) retained its majority in the 2025 General Election, securing all but ten seats in Parliament.

The Workers’ Party (WP) held its strongholds, while opposition parties like the Progress Singapore Party (PSP), Singapore Democratic Party (SDP), and Red Dot United (RDU) performed respectably in select constituencies.

Here are the final results of the polls:

Single-Member Constituencies (SMCs)

  • Bukit Gombak
    • PAP: Low Yen Ling – 75.83%
    • PSP: Harish Pillay – 24.17%
  • Bukit Panjang
    • PAP: Liang Eng Hwa – 61.41%
    • SDP: Paul Tambyah – 38.59%
  • Hougang
    • WP: Dennis Tan – 62.17% (Retained seat)
    • PAP: Marshall Lim – 37.83%
  • Jalan Kayu
    • PAP: Ng Chee Meng – 51.47%
    • WP: Andre Low – 48.53% (Close contest)
  • Jurong Central
    • PAP: Xie Yao Quan – 80.51%
    • RDU: Kala Manickam – 19.49%
  • Kebun Baru
    • PAP: Henry Kwek – 68.5%
    • PSP: Tony Tan – 31.5%
  • Marymount
    • PAP: Gan Siow Huang – 70.7%
    • PSP: Jeffrey Khoo – 29.3%
  • Mountbatten
    • PAP: Gho Sze Kee – 63.84%
    • Independent: Jeremy Tan – 36.16%
  • Pioneer
    • PAP: Patrick Tay – 65.42%
    • PSP: Stephanie Tan – 34.58%
  • Potong Pasir
    • PAP: Alex Yeo – 69.18%
    • SPP: Williamson Lee – 22.47%
    • PAR: Lim Tean – 8.35%
  • Queenstown
    • PAP: Eric Chua – 81.12%
    • PAR: Mahaboob Baatsha – 18.88%
  • Radin Mas
    • PAP: Melvin Yong – 69.17%
    • Independent: Darryl Lo – 23.47%
    • PAR: Kumar Appavoo – 7.36%
  • Sembawang West
    • PAP: Poh Li San – 53.19%
    • SDP: Chee Soon Juan – 46.81%
  • Tampines Changkat
    • PAP: Desmond Choo – 56.17%
    • WP: Kenneth Foo – 43.83%
  • Yio Chu Kang
    • PAP: Yip Hon Weng – 78.73%
    • PAR: Michael Fang – 21.27%

GRCs (Four-Member)

  • Bishan-Toa Payoh
    • PAP: 75.21%
    • SPP: 24.79%
  • Chua Chu Kang
    • PAP: 63.59%
    • PSP: 36.41%
  • Holland-Bukit Timah
    • PAP: 79.29%
    • RDU: 20.71%
  • Jalan Besar
    • PAP: 75.21%
    • PAR: 24.79%
  • Marsiling-Yew Tee
    • PAP: 73.46%
    • SDP: 26.54%
  • Pasir Ris–Changi
    • PAP: 67.66%
    • SDA: 32.34%
  • Punggol
    • PAP: 55.17%
    • WP: 44.83% (Strong WP performance)
  • Sengkang
    • WP: 56.31% (Retained GRC)
    • PAP: 43.69%

GRCs (Five-Member)

  • Aljunied
    • WP: 59.68% (Retained GRC)
    • PAP: 40.32%
  • Ang Mo Kio
    • PAP: 78.95%
    • SUP: 10.21%
    • PPP: 11%
  • East Coast
    • PAP: 58.76%
    • WP: 41.24%
  • Jurong East–Bukit Batok
    • PAP: 76.66%
    • RDU: 23.34%
  • Marine Parade–Braddell Heights (Walkover)
    • PAP returned unopposed
  • Nee Soon
    • PAP: 73.81%
    • RDU: 26.19%
  • Sembawang
    • PAP: 67.75%
    • SDP: 29.93%
    • NSP: 2.32%
  • Tampines
    • PAP: 52.72%
    • WP: 47.37% (Highly competitive)
    • NSP: 0.18%
    • PPP: 0.43%
  • Tanjong Pagar
    • PAP: 81.03%
    • PAR: 18.97%
  • West Coast–Jurong West
    • PAP: 60.01%
    • PSP: 39.99% (Strong challenge by PSP)
- Advertisement -

Hot this week

Featured News

GE2025: Edwin Tong leads PAP team to victory at East Coast GRC

0
SINGAPORE: The ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) has won...
Featured News

GE2025: PAP wins at Tampines with 52% votes

0
SINGAPORE: The ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) has won...

Topics

Featured News

GE2025: Edwin Tong leads PAP team to victory at East Coast GRC

0
SINGAPORE: The ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) has won...
Featured News

GE2025: PAP wins at Tampines with 52% votes

0
SINGAPORE: The ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) has won...
Featured News

Some opposition parties promise to stay engaged, but others consider deregistration

0
SINGAPORE: The shock results of the 2025 general election,...
Featured News

GE2025: WP keeps Sengkang, winning 56% votes

0
SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party (WP) slate at Sengkang GRC,...
Featured News

GE2025: PAP team, led by Gan Kim Yong, wins against WP at Punggol

0
SINGAPORE: In what was arguably the most closely watched...
Featured News

GE2025: WP wins at Aljunied & Hougang yet again

0
SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party (WP) has won at Aljunied...
Featured News

Leong Mun Wai: ‘The results are very shocking to us, but the people have spoken’

0
SINGAPORE: Progress Singapore Party (PSP) chief Leong Mun Wai...
Featured News

GE2025: Ng Chee Meng wins at Jalan Kayu with 51.4% votes

0
SINGAPORE: In what appears to be the closest fight...

Related Articles

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Fashion brand The Closet Lover to close after 17 years; Wong sisters with lupus choose to ‘slow down and heal’

0
SINGAPORE: Local fashion brand The Closet Lover will be...

Man asks, “Is it true that no one cares about your degree after working a few years?”

0
SINGAPORE: A Singaporean took to Reddit to ask whether...

Singapore’s prime office market slips to 9th place in Savills’ global rankings

0
SINGAPORE: Singapore’s prime office market dropped three spots to...

Rise of the robot colleague: Why workers are choosing AI over each other

0
INTERNATIONAL: Today’s workplaces have significantly changed — more and...

Singapore Politics

GE2025: Edwin Tong leads PAP team to victory at East Coast GRC

0
SINGAPORE: The ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) has won...

GE2025: PAP wins at Tampines with 52% votes

0
SINGAPORE: The ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) has won...

Some opposition parties promise to stay engaged, but others consider deregistration

0
SINGAPORE: The shock results of the 2025 general election,...

GE2025: WP keeps Sengkang, winning 56% votes

0
SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party (WP) slate at Sengkang GRC,...

© The Independent Singapore