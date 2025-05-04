GE2025 Final Results: PAP clinches up to 80% vote in some wards as PM Wong gets strong mandate

- Advertisement -
The ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) retained its majority in the 2025 General Election, securing all but ten seats in Parliament.
The Workers’ Party (WP) held its strongholds, while opposition parties like the Progress Singapore Party (PSP), Singapore Democratic Party (SDP), and Red Dot United (RDU) performed respectably in select constituencies.
Here are the final results of the polls:
Single-Member Constituencies (SMCs)
- Bukit Gombak
- PAP: Low Yen Ling – 75.83%
- PSP: Harish Pillay – 24.17%
- Bukit Panjang
- PAP: Liang Eng Hwa – 61.41%
- SDP: Paul Tambyah – 38.59%
- Hougang
- WP: Dennis Tan – 62.17% (Retained seat)
- PAP: Marshall Lim – 37.83%
- Jalan Kayu
- PAP: Ng Chee Meng – 51.47%
- WP: Andre Low – 48.53% (Close contest)
- Jurong Central
- PAP: Xie Yao Quan – 80.51%
- RDU: Kala Manickam – 19.49%
- Kebun Baru
- PAP: Henry Kwek – 68.5%
- PSP: Tony Tan – 31.5%
- Marymount
- PAP: Gan Siow Huang – 70.7%
- PSP: Jeffrey Khoo – 29.3%
- Mountbatten
- PAP: Gho Sze Kee – 63.84%
- Independent: Jeremy Tan – 36.16%
- Pioneer
- PAP: Patrick Tay – 65.42%
- PSP: Stephanie Tan – 34.58%
- Potong Pasir
- PAP: Alex Yeo – 69.18%
- SPP: Williamson Lee – 22.47%
- PAR: Lim Tean – 8.35%
- Queenstown
- PAP: Eric Chua – 81.12%
- PAR: Mahaboob Baatsha – 18.88%
- Radin Mas
- PAP: Melvin Yong – 69.17%
- Independent: Darryl Lo – 23.47%
- PAR: Kumar Appavoo – 7.36%
- Sembawang West
- PAP: Poh Li San – 53.19%
- SDP: Chee Soon Juan – 46.81%
- Tampines Changkat
- PAP: Desmond Choo – 56.17%
- WP: Kenneth Foo – 43.83%
- Yio Chu Kang
- PAP: Yip Hon Weng – 78.73%
- PAR: Michael Fang – 21.27%
GRCs (Four-Member)
- Bishan-Toa Payoh
- PAP: 75.21%
- SPP: 24.79%
- Chua Chu Kang
- PAP: 63.59%
- PSP: 36.41%
- Holland-Bukit Timah
- PAP: 79.29%
- RDU: 20.71%
- Jalan Besar
- PAP: 75.21%
- PAR: 24.79%
- Marsiling-Yew Tee
- PAP: 73.46%
- SDP: 26.54%
- Pasir Ris–Changi
- PAP: 67.66%
- SDA: 32.34%
- Punggol
- PAP: 55.17%
- WP: 44.83% (Strong WP performance)
- Sengkang
- WP: 56.31% (Retained GRC)
- PAP: 43.69%
GRCs (Five-Member)
- Aljunied
- WP: 59.68% (Retained GRC)
- PAP: 40.32%
- Ang Mo Kio
- PAP: 78.95%
- SUP: 10.21%
- PPP: 11%
- East Coast
- PAP: 58.76%
- WP: 41.24%
- Jurong East–Bukit Batok
- PAP: 76.66%
- RDU: 23.34%
- Marine Parade–Braddell Heights (Walkover)
- PAP returned unopposed
- Nee Soon
- PAP: 73.81%
- RDU: 26.19%
- Sembawang
- PAP: 67.75%
- SDP: 29.93%
- NSP: 2.32%
- Tampines
- PAP: 52.72%
- WP: 47.37% (Highly competitive)
- NSP: 0.18%
- PPP: 0.43%
- Tanjong Pagar
- PAP: 81.03%
- PAR: 18.97%
- West Coast–Jurong West
- PAP: 60.01%
- PSP: 39.99% (Strong challenge by PSP)
