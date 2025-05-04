Marsiling–Yew Tee GRC: A missed opportunity for SDP amid controversy

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lawrence Wong led the People’s Action Party (PAP) team in Marsiling–Yew Tee Group Representation Constituency (GRC), securing 73.46% of the votes—a significant increase from the 63.18% garnered in 2020. This constituency has been under PAP’s representation since its formation in 2015. Wong’s leadership here was seen as a litmus test for his broader national appeal following his succession of Lee Hsien Loong in 2024.

PAP’s stronghold and leadership test

Analysts observed that voters were cautious despite the increased vote share, reflecting a desire for stability amid global uncertainties and domestic concerns such as rising living costs and housing affordability. Wong’s emphasis on continuity and renewal, including introducing over 30 new PAP candidates nationwide, aimed to address these concerns and rejuvenate the party’s image.​

In the 2025 General Election, the PAP retained Marsiling–Yew Tee GRC with 73.46% of the vote, an increase from their 63.18% share in 2020. The Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) secured 26.54%, a figure that might have been higher if not for a controversy involving candidate Gigene Wong.

Gigene Wong’s controversial remarks

During a rally on Apr 26, 2025, SDP candidate Gigene Wong used a racial slur in Hokkien to describe her teammate Ariffin Sha, referring to him as “keling kia,” a derogatory term for Indians. She also mispronounced his name, calling him “elephant,” and labeled him the party’s “future Pritam Singh.” Wong issued two public apologies, stating she was unaware of the term’s offensiveness and that the comment was impromptu and not part of her vetted speech.

The incident drew swift backlash, with SDP leadership, including Secretary-General Chee Soon Juan, issuing apologies and counseling Wong. Ariffin Sha expressed shock and disappointment over the remarks.

Ariffin Sha: A new kind of firebrand for the opposition

Ariffin Sha’s style is refreshingly evocative in a political landscape often defined by policy jargon and rehearsed rhetoric. At just 27 years old, he brings a literary and emotionally charged approach to campaigning that blends intellectualism with cultural resonance.

Drawing inspiration from Tamil revolutionary poet Subramania Bharati, Ariffin has been known to recite translated verses on freedom, dignity, and self-determination during his speeches, connecting not only with the Indian community but also with all who feel left out of Singapore’s tightly controlled political narrative.

Rather than merely citing statistics, Ariffin speaks in stories, metaphors, and historical parallels. In one rally, he remarked, “You are not just voters—you are the authors of our next chapter,” inviting his audience to imagine themselves as protagonists in a larger struggle for democratic renewal. This storytelling style is complemented by his roots in digital activism—he founded Wake Up Singapore, a social media platform known for its unfiltered takes on governance and inequality.

Ariffin doesn’t shy away from confrontation, but his confrontation is measured—not brash, but poetic. He challenges the establishment not with rage but with conviction wrapped in clarity and care. His speeches often start slow and reflective, but crescendo into a battle cry that energizes crowds, particularly younger voters disillusioned by the status quo.

His brand of politics, blending cultural pride, emotional intelligence, and youthful urgency, positions him as more than a candidate—it casts him as a symbol of a possible new era. While controversy within his team may have hindered the SDP’s broader performance this election, Ariffin Sha’s star continues to rise, and many see him as the party’s next-generation standard bearer.

Potential impact on election results

The controversy surrounding Wong likely impacted SDP’s performance in Marsiling–Yew Tee GRC. The party’s vote share decreased compared to the previous election, and the incident may have overshadowed their campaign messages and the contributions of candidates like Ariffin Sha.

The 2025 election in Marsiling–Yew Tee GRC highlights the importance of cohesive teamwork and cultural sensitivity in political campaigns. While the PAP strengthened its position, the SDP’s internal challenges reminded us of the complexities within party dynamics.