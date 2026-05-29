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Malaysian pangolin rescued from a washing machine (Photo: 8world News )
Rare Animal Sightings
1 min.Read

Bukit Batok residents shocked to find pangolin inside washing machine

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: It is truly surprising when an endangered animal is found hiding inside a washing machine in a home at Bukit Batok.

The Animal Concern Research and Education Society (ACRES) shared that they received a report last May 25 that residents in Bukit Batok had encountered a very unusual animal in their watching machine, as reported by 8world News

According to data, Malaysian pangolins, also known as Sunda pangolins, are one of the world’s most trafficked mammals. There are over a million pangolins globally that have been taken from the wild since 2000, and their species is predicted to decline by an additional 80% within the next two decades if they are not protected.

Upon seeing the animal, the authorities became curious and intrigued, knowing that this was the first time they had encountered such a shocking situation. 

With this, rescuers quickly advised the homeowners through phone communication to avoid using the washing machine until the animal was saved. When rescuers arrived at the location, they successfully managed to save the pangolin after exerting so much effort. 

“Although we have rescued animals from washing machines before, this is the first time we have rescued a Malayan pangolin from a washing machine… This Malayan pangolin will eventually be released back into the wild. Although it was not injured, it was frightened during the rescue,” ACRES remarked. 

Given that the incident happened near a nature reserve, the authorities suspect that the pangolin came from that place. 

ACRES encourages the public to message them or call their hotline if they encounter wild animals in danger and in need of assistance. 

Other related news 

Another animal in Singapore that is very popular is birds, and most of them are becoming a nuisance to the members of the public. There was a recent report where birds directly fly onto the tables and snatch diners’ food at a coffee shop in Toa Payoh. 

With this, the diners admitted that it was difficult to send them away, and the vendors even made their own partitions to prevent the birds from entering.

Read more about the news story here.

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