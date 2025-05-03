Saturday, May 3, 2025
31.5 C
Singapore
Kuala Lumpur Airport
Photo: Depositphotos/asiastock
KLIA2 and Bangkok Don Mueang among world’s best low-cost airline terminals in 2025

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza
Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 2 (KLIA2) and Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport have ranked sixth and eighth, respectively, among the world’s best low-cost airline terminals in 2025, VnExpress International reported, citing London-based aviation consultancy Skytrax.

KLIA2, located in Sepang, Malaysia, serves domestic and international low-cost airlines carrying millions of passengers each year. The terminal spans 257,000 square metres (sq m) and includes a shopping complex, dining options, and various amenities.

In October last year, KLIA surpassed Singapore’s Changi Airport as the most Instagrammable airport in the world.

Meanwhile, Don Mueang Airport, one of two international airports in Bangkok, Thailand, handles international flights through Terminal 1 and domestic flights through Terminal 2. The two terminals are connected by a glass-enclosed elevated walkway.

Skytrax gathered responses from over 13 million airport users between August 2024 and February 2025 across over 100 countries globally, focusing on airport terminals that specialise in providing service to low-cost airlines.

Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) Terminal 3 topped the list, followed by Tokyo Narita Terminal 3 (2), Kansai Terminal 2 (3), Centrair Nagoya Terminal 2 (4), and Eindhoven Airport (5). Melbourne Terminal 4 ranked seventh, while Berlin Schönefeld (9) and London Luton Airport (10) completed the list. /TISG 

Read also: S$5 billion Changi Airport fund top-up a strategic move to keep Singapore a global air transport hub, expert says

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)

