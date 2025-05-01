“When you vote for RDU, you are voting for yourself” – RDU makes resounding final appeal at Nee Soon GRC rally

- Advertisement -

GE2025: After nine days of walking the ground, knocking on doors, reaching out in the heartlands with rallies and holding heartfelt conversations across Singapore, the candidates of Red Dot United (RDU) have made one thing clear: this campaign is not about slogans, it is about service. It is not about theatrics, it is about trust.

Tonight, on the eve of Polling Day, the full Red Dot United slate delivered their closing message to the people of Nee Soon: “Vote for first-class citizens. Vote for a fairer Singapore.”

A Campaign Grounded in Principles and People

From the very first rally to the final walkabout, RDU’s message has remained steadfast: Singapore needs renewal. It needs a Parliament that listens, lifts, and leads—not just manages. It needs voices that speak truth to power and policies that put people before prestige.

In his electrifying speech, physicist and educator Dr Syed Alwi Ahmad challenged Singaporeans to question whether the moral compass of our nation is still intact. “We used to have balance,” he said, invoking the concept of symmetry breaking from physics. “But the system has tilted—because we gave the PAP more power than it needs.”

He reminded voters that fairness is not a Malay, Chinese or Indian value—it is a Singaporean value. He argued that right now, that value is fraying.

Dr Alwi’s vision is one where policies like the Supporting EduFund Tuition Scheme (SETS) help all children, regardless of race, catch up—not because they lack talent, but because they lack opportunity. He called on voters to honour heroes like Leftenan Adnan not based on ethnicity, but on shared sacrifice. “We don’t honour him because he was Malay. We honour him because he was Singaporean,” he said.

Fix the System, Serve the People

His running mate Pang Heng Chuan brought a hard-nosed lens from the corporate world to local town council management. “If a company ran like how some of our estates are managed, it would have folded long ago,” he said, citing long-unresolved issues like rodent infestations, broken lifts, and persistent ceiling leaks.

His solution is simple: discipline, transparency, and action. RDU proposes a full audit of municipal services, a zero-wastage budgeting approach, and a “residents-first” response protocol. “You don’t take two years to fix a leak. You don’t let pests multiply until it becomes a health hazard. You act. You get it done,” Mr Pang said.

The Chemistry of Change

Chairman Dr David Foo, a chemist by training, shared, “In chemistry, small changes create powerful reactions. Politics is no different.” He warned of entropy and stagnation under a single-party system, urging voters to see the opposition not as chaos, but as catalysts for accountability.

Quoting both Barack Obama and Xi Jinping, Dr Foo noted: “Fear of change is a luxury we cannot afford.” He reminded Singaporeans that Red Dot United is not here to burn down institutions—but to strengthen them with humility and resolve.

“Don’t let anyone tell you your vote doesn’t matter. It does,” he said. “Be the drop that changes the solution.”

From the Ground: Sharad Kumar and Harish Mohanadas Bring Heart to the Hustings

The rally also saw speeches from RDU’s teams for Jurong Central, Jurong East-Bukit Batok, and Holland-Bukit Timah.

Sharad Kumar and Harish Mohanadas pointed out that constituents deserve better. They have been walking their estates at Holland Bukit Timah and Jurong East-Bukit Batok tirelessly over the nine day campaign period, speaking to families and listening to residents’ frustrations.

From issues of affordability to a lack of empathy in governance, they echoed a common concern: people, especially the new generation feel forgotten in their own country.

Mr Sharad, championed the cause of inclusive housing. Mr Harish, spoke passionately about young families, stagnant wages, and how policies must reflect lived realities—not just GDP figures.

Today, in their final appeal, both reminded voters that they are not just statistics, they are citizens who deserve leaders who work for them.

RDU Chief’s Speech Electrifies the Crowd

Speaking about the work the RDU has done on the ground, as well as the many lives it has uplifted through its community and charity programmes, secretary-general Ravi Philemon expressed worry about the “unprincipled” things the ruling party has done.

Citing the case of NMPs resigning from Parliament to contest elections weeks later in party colours, as well as other controversies involving the PAP, he cautioned, “A ruling party that is unprincipled is a danger to the people. They may do what they want to do, just to stay in power.”

Mr Philemon called on voters to support his party and his candidates. He said, “We are a party which believes in working across party lines. You have heard the comments the Ministers have made about me. They have said, he is a gentleman, he is reasonable. This is what we will bring to Parliament.”

He added that RDU has worked across party lines to ensure it only goes into one-on-one fights with the ruling party.

He said, “In the past five years, Parliament looked like a gladiator’s ring. The PAP must take the lion’s share of the blame for this. This is where RDU is different from the PAP and the other opposition parties in Parliament.

“We do not believe in adversarial politics. Let me remind you what we did in Jalan Kayu: we gave up an easy win. An easy win. Only because it was in the best interest of the people.”

He added, “For us, it is always about the people. Never what’s in our personal interest or what’s good for the party. Always what is good for the people.”

Stressing unity among Singaporeans, Mr Philemon called for support at the polls and said he worries about the divisive politics in Singapore and asserted that this brand of politics does not augur well for Singaporeans.

He said to a crowd filled with cheers and applause, “On 3rd May, when you go to the polling booths, vote for yourself. When you vote for RDU, you are voting for yourself.”

A Movement Bigger Than the Party

In just five years, Red Dot United has grown from a fledgling party to fielding the second-largest opposition slate in this election. Its members are scientists, engineers, social workers, educators, and operations experts. What binds them is not ideology—but integrity.

As the campaign closes, RDU has one final message to the people of Nee Soon:

“Let this vote be a signal—not just of frustration, but of hope. Let it say: we want a Singapore that works for all, not just for the well-connected. We want a future built on fairness, dignity, and courage. And we want to believe in our country again.”