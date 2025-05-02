Maid says her employer did not give her Labour Day off, even though her contract includes PH entitlements

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: A domestic helper has raised concerns about the legitimacy of her contract after being told she is not entitled to Labour Day off.

On Thursday (May 1), she took to the ‘MDW in Singapore’ Facebook group to seek advice from fellow domestic workers and netizens. In her post, she explained that her employment contract explicitly mentions she is entitled to “PH” (Public Holiday) leave, which she understood to include official holidays like Labour Day.

However, when she asked her employer if she could take Labour Day (May 1) off, she was allegedly told that “helpers” are not entitled to this holiday and that “the Philippine holiday cannot be taken as a holiday here since she’s here in Singapore”.

Confused and frustrated, the helper questioned, “So what’s the sense of having a contract?”

- Advertisement -

“Be strong! Fight for your right.”

In the comments section, some netizens suggested that she have a calm and respectful conversation with her employer, where she could explain the situation and show her contract to highlight the entitlement to public holidays.

One netizen advised, “Please tell your employer labour day is not only a PH in the Philippines but as well as in Singapore. If it’s stated in your contract that you are entitled to all Singapore PH, then she should give it to you; however, if she wants you to work today, then she needs to compensate you monetarily or with another off day in lieu.”

Another encouraged her to stay firm, saying, “Be strong! Fight for your right. You can let her check the MOM public holidays, or better, tell her nicely to ask the agent. All the best!”

However, some commenters noted that many employers only recognise certain holidays like Christmas and New Year and might not honour all the public holidays listed in a domestic worker’s contract.

- Advertisement -

One domestic helper shared, “Look at your contract. Mine is every Sunday off and selected PH, which is Christmas, Good Friday, and New Year only.”

Another stated, “It’s up to employers if they give their helper public holidays off. Public holidays for helpers are not mandatory in Singapore.”

Are foreign domestic workers entitled to public holidays?

According to HelperPlace, an online platform designed to assist the employers and helpers alike, foreign domestic workers (FDWs) aren’t covered by the Employment Act, so everything depends on what’s written in their contract.

If it states that they’re entitled to 11 public holidays a year, including Labour Day (May 1), the employer has to either give them a day off or pay them extra if they work on those holidays. However, it’s important to note that the foreign domestic worker must consent to working on these public holidays.

- Advertisement -

Read also: Employee claims boss wants to deduct his salary over lateness without proof or proper records

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)