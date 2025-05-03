Subscribe
Saturday, May 3, 2025
The Closet Lover
Photo: Instagram/theclosetlover
Business
1 min.Read

Fashion brand The Closet Lover to close after 17 years; Wong sisters with lupus choose to ‘slow down and heal’

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza
SINGAPORE: Local fashion brand The Closet Lover will be closing its doors after 17 years, announced co-founders and sisters Bertilla and Brianna Wong. Both sisters, who have been battling lupus, shared the news on Instagram on May 2.

“We know that this announcement might come as a shock to some of you. This is one of the most difficult decisions we have ever had to make. The Closet Lover has always, always been our baby, and closing this chapter is more than bittersweet. As some of you may know, we are both lupus patients. After careful deliberation, we have decided to close the business to prioritise our health,” they wrote.

Reflecting on their entrepreneurship journey, which gave them “endless inspiration and excitement”, they added, “But it is time for us to slow down and heal, and to embrace this next phase of life with grace.”

The sisters-turned-business partners also thanked the TCL community for their continued support.

“What began as a humble passion project has grown into something far greater than we ever imagined, and it is all thanks to your continued support. We are deeply grateful to have had you on this journey with us.”

The Closet Lover started as an online blogshop but has since expanded to include three retail locations at Bugis Junction, Takashimaya Shopping Centre, and Tampines 1, as reported by Mothership.

The Closet Lover’s website and stores will be operational until June 15, 2025.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Closet Lover (@theclosetlover)

/TISG 

Read also: Cathay Cineplexes bids another farewell: West Mall outlet to close on Feb 20 amid its 'Save Our Screens' campaign

