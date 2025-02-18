SINGAPORE: Cathay Cineplexes is closing its West Mall outlet in Bukit Batok on Thursday (Feb 20) as part of its ongoing efforts to navigate financial difficulties. The closure comes amid the cinema chain’s “Save Our Screens” campaign, which was launched just days earlier, on Feb 14.

To help save its screens, Cathay is selling a S$100 voucher set, originally worth S$233. The set includes 10 movie tickets, along with 10 popcorn and bottled water combos, providing Cathay with much-needed cash flow.

Cathay announced its impending West Mall outlet closure in a Facebook post on Feb 17, thanking customers for their support over the years. “We’ll remember the good times we’ve had with you at Cathay Cineplex West Mall,” it said.

It also urged moviegoers to visit nearby outlets, Cathay Cineplex Jem and Clementi 321. “We look forward to welcoming you!” the post added.

Cathay Cineplexes has faced a series of shutdowns since 2022. The Cathay in Dhoby Ghaut closed in June 2022, followed by closures at Cineleisure Orchard, Parkway Parade, and AMK Hub between June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2024, as reported by Mothership.

In early February, the company faced legal action over alleged unpaid rent and other costs, with the landlords of its Century Square and Causeway Point outlets demanding about S$2.7 million. Despite these problems, Cathay acquired WE Cinemas at Clementi 321 in October 2024.

Following the closure of West Mall, Cathay will operate in five remaining locations: Causeway Point, Century Square, Downtown East, Jem, and Clementi 321. /TISG