SINGAPORE: After four cinema closures between 2022 and 2024, Cathay Cineplexes launched its “Save Our Screens” campaign, offering movie lovers a chance to save more than S$100 on tickets, popcorn, and bottled water.

To help save its screens, Cathay is selling a S$100 voucher set, consisting of 10 movie tickets, along with 10 popcorn and bottled water combos, originally worth S$233.

From Feb 21 to March 31, 2025, cinema supporters can pre-order vouchers at any Cathay Cineplex and present their Letter of Redemption to claim the bundle of 10 vouchers. A Letter of Redemption will be issued upon every successful pre-order transaction. Each voucher includes one standard movie ticket, one tub of popcorn, and one bottled water.

The vouchers are valid for use at all Cathay Cineplexes in Singapore and can be redeemed any day of the week, including public holidays. However, they are not valid for 3D movies, film festivals, Tamil/Hindi movies, Ultima and Wave seats, Platinum Movie Suites, movie marathons, or special-priced tickets. The vouchers also cannot be redeemed with other promotions & discounts.

The vouchers are valid for redemption till Dec 31, 2025.

In June 2022, the Cathay Cineplex at The Cathay in Dhoby Ghaut closed. Its branches at Cineleisure Orchard, Parkway Parade, and AMK Hub followed, shutting down between June 30, 2023, and June 30, 2024, as reported by Mothership.

In October 2024, Cathay Cineplexes acquired WE Cinemas at 321 Clementi, bringing its total number of cinemas in Singapore to six: Causeway Point, Century Square, Clementi 321, Downtown East, JEM, and West Mall.

For full terms and conditions on the vouchers, check here. /TISG

