SINGAPORE: On Feb 5, new spare cash management platform Chocolate Finance announced its partnership with HeyMax, a Singapore-based travel rewards and personal finance platform, to help Chocolate Finance cardholders earn travel rewards through everyday spending.

From Feb 11 to 28, Chocolate Finance Visa debit cardholders can earn 2 Max Miles per S$1 on everyday purchases like dining and groceries, up to the first S$1,000 spent monthly.

This includes expenses such as insurance, school fees, charity donations, and utility bills, often not repaid by debit cards.

After reaching the S$1,000 limit, users will earn 0.4 Max Miles for every S$1 spent.

Chocolate cardholders can earn up to 5 Max Miles per S$1 on SMRT travel.

How it works

Link your Chocolate card to the HeyMax app. Once linked, you’ll automatically earn 2 Max Miles per S$1 spent on eligible purchases, up to S$1,000 per month, and 0.4 Max Miles per S$1 spent thereafter. Track your Max Miles in real-time on the HeyMax app. Redeem your miles for flights, hotels, and other travel rewards on the HeyMax app.

Max Miles from HeyMax doesn’t expire and has no fees. Users can redeem them for any airline through the Fly Anywhere programme at a 1:8 ratio or convert them to 27 airline and hotel partners at a 1:1 ratio.

Walter de Oude, CEO and co-founder of Chocolate Finance, shared his excitement about the collaboration. “We love building cool stuff that makes people happy about their money, including spending with your Chocolate card. This partnership with HeyMax is our first rewards partner, making us the first Visa debit card in Singapore to earn miles,” he said.

Joe Lu, CEO and co-founder of HeyMax, added, “At HeyMax, we are transforming everyday spending into extraordinary and memorable travel experiences, making it effortless for customers to earn and redeem rewards. Companies increasingly leverage the traveller economy to drive engagement, and our partnership with Chocolate Finance reflects this shift.” /TISG

