Personal Finance

Start the Year of the Snake with good fortune—Win over S$6K in cash with Wise

ByMary Alavanza

February 5, 2025
Wise Lunar New Year E-Hongbao Promo

SINGAPORE: Start the Year of the Snake with good fortune and the chance to win over S$6,000 in cash, thanks to Wise’s latest giveaway. The global company, known for its reliable and cost-effective international money transfers, is celebrating the Chinese New Year by offering 11 cash prizes totalling £8,888 (around S$15,160) when you send e-hongbaos to loved ones.

You’ve got eight more days to enter! With the competition running from Jan 15 to Feb 12, 2025, every qualifying international transfer made on Wise during this period counts as an entry to win.

What you’ll win

Try your luck this year and win one of the 11 prizes!

  • 1st prize: £3,888 (~S$6,630)
  • 2nd prize: £1,888 (~S$3,220)
  • 3rd prize: £888 (~S$1,513)
  • 8 additional winners: £278 (~S$474) each

The prize money will be credited directly into the winners’ Wise accounts on March 14, 2025.

Eligibility

This giveaway is available to customers in several countries, including Singapore, Malaysia, Australia (excluding South Australia, the Australian Capital Territory, and the Northern Territory), New Zealand, the UK, and the US.

See also  Wise increases account holding up to S$20K and spending limits up to S$100K amid 30% customer growth in Singapore

Customers need to make international transfers using eligible currency pairs.

  • From SGD or MYR to all currencies
  • From AUD to SGD, MYR, KRW, THB, CNY, IDR, HKD, TWD, VND
  • From NZD to SGD, MYR, KRW, THB, CNY, IDR, HKD, TWD, VND
  • From GBP to SGD, MYR, KRW, THB, CNY, IDR, HKD, TWD, VND
  • From USD to SGD, MYR, KRW, THB, CNY, IDR, HKD, TWD, VND
  • To CNY, from all currencies

Tips for saving money on international transfers

Wise has also shared two practical tips for Singaporeans looking to save money when sending or spending money internationally:

  1. Check the fees and exchange rates: Many traditional money transfer providers don’t use the favourable mid-market exchange rate, which can result in customers paying more due to hidden fees.  To avoid this, Wise recommends using a multi-currency provider that offers a mid-market rate with a transparent, low upfront conversion fee.
  2. Pay in the local currency: When shopping internationally, avoid dynamic currency conversion charges by paying in the local currency rather than your home currency (SGD). /TISG

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Personal Finance

How Singapore’s ‘sandwich generation’ can leverage blue-chip stocks for financial relief

January 30, 2025 Gemma Iso
Personal Finance

Warren Buffett’s wisdom on estate planning — lessons for every family

January 28, 2025 JARA CARBALLO
Personal Finance

Robert Kiyosaki: The provocative mind behind ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ shaking up traditional views on wealth

January 25, 2025 Gemma Iso

You missed

Malaysia

Malaysia eyes LRT and tram-buses to ease traffic congestion in Johor Bahru

February 5, 2025 Merzsam Singkee
Music

Inside the 2025 Grammys: How Asian artists are shaping global pop culture

February 5, 2025 Micllavier Pangan
Entertainment

Best Anime of the 21st Century: Asia continues to dominate global animation

February 5, 2025 Micllavier Pangan
Asia

Philippine survey reveals strong support for Bible’s role in national laws ahead of 2025 elections

February 5, 2025 JARA CARBALLO

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.