SINGAPORE: Start the Year of the Snake with good fortune and the chance to win over S$6,000 in cash, thanks to Wise’s latest giveaway. The global company, known for its reliable and cost-effective international money transfers, is celebrating the Chinese New Year by offering 11 cash prizes totalling £8,888 (around S$15,160) when you send e-hongbaos to loved ones.

You’ve got eight more days to enter! With the competition running from Jan 15 to Feb 12, 2025, every qualifying international transfer made on Wise during this period counts as an entry to win.

What you’ll win

Try your luck this year and win one of the 11 prizes!

1st prize: £3,888 (~S$6,630)

2nd prize: £1,888 (~S$3,220)

3rd prize: £888 (~S$1,513)

8 additional winners: £278 (~S$474) each

The prize money will be credited directly into the winners’ Wise accounts on March 14, 2025.

Eligibility

This giveaway is available to customers in several countries, including Singapore, Malaysia, Australia (excluding South Australia, the Australian Capital Territory, and the Northern Territory), New Zealand, the UK, and the US.

Customers need to make international transfers using eligible currency pairs.

From SGD or MYR to all currencies

From AUD to SGD, MYR, KRW, THB, CNY, IDR, HKD, TWD, VND

From NZD to SGD, MYR, KRW, THB, CNY, IDR, HKD, TWD, VND

From GBP to SGD, MYR, KRW, THB, CNY, IDR, HKD, TWD, VND

From USD to SGD, MYR, KRW, THB, CNY, IDR, HKD, TWD, VND

To CNY, from all currencies

Tips for saving money on international transfers

Wise has also shared two practical tips for Singaporeans looking to save money when sending or spending money internationally:

Check the fees and exchange rates: Many traditional money transfer providers don’t use the favourable mid-market exchange rate, which can result in customers paying more due to hidden fees. To avoid this, Wise recommends using a multi-currency provider that offers a mid-market rate with a transparent, low upfront conversion fee. Pay in the local currency: When shopping internationally, avoid dynamic currency conversion charges by paying in the local currency rather than your home currency (SGD). /TISG