A dream deferred: Dr Chee Soon Juan falls short in Sembawang West SMC

SINGAPORE: Sembawang West Single Member Constituency (SMC): The red flags have been lowered, and the chants of “Chee Soon Juan!” and “SDP” that echoed through the estate for the past few days have quieted.

Dr Chee Soon Juan, Secretary-General of the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP), has lost in the newly formed Sembawang West SMC, this time securing 46.81% of the vote against the People’s Action Party’s (PAP) Poh Li San, who garnered 53.19%. The result marks another hard-fought campaign ending in heartbreak for the veteran opposition politician—one who has spent more than three decades in the trenches of Singapore politics.

This was not just another election for Dr Chee. It was a culmination of years of perseverance, a battle not only for parliamentary entry but for dignity, belief, and representation of the underdog in a system many feel is stacked against challengers. His campaign was deeply personal. His speeches, often more poetry than policy, spoke directly to the everyday struggles of Singaporeans—from the soaring cost of living to a desire for greater accountability and compassion in governance.

However, at 46.81%, it was not enough.

At the SDP Watch party at MOE (Evans) Stadium, the atmosphere was heavy. Supporters hugged, some in tears, as Dr Chee took to the polls, not as a winner but as a man who had, once again, given everything.

Dr Chee, 63, entered politics in 1992. Since then, he has never made it to Parliament. Along the way, he has been sued, fined, bankrupted, and disqualified, yet he never gave up. For a generation of Singaporeans disillusioned by the political status quo, he became a symbol of resistance, of stubborn hope, and of moral clarity.

This election, many believed, might finally be the turning point. Riding on the momentum of a more vocal electorate, discontent over housing prices, rising costs of living, and a visible shift in youth sentiment, Dr Chee’s campaign leaned heavily on ground engagement and storytelling. His fiery speeches were matched with policy proposals like rent-to-own housing schemes, citizen dividends, and more equitable public healthcare—all wrapped in a narrative of national reset and renewal.

However, the tide did not turn fast enough.

Poh Li San’s victory, perhaps is a reflection of a lingering apprehension among voters—a hesitation to step away from familiarity in uncertain times. While Dr Chee’s speeches roused the spirit, Poh’s grounded, technocratic approach may have provided the comfort of continuity for many.

Still, this was no landslide. With over 46% of the vote, it’s clear Dr Chee has carved out a firm base. His supporters are not fringe radicals—they are ordinary Singaporeans who see in him not a perfect politician but a persistent one, and in that persistence, a kind of quiet heroism.

His journey forward remains uncertain—as it always has been—but what’s undeniable is this: In losing, Dr Chee reminded us what it means to believe in something even when it costs you everything.

In a country where politics can feel sterile, scripted, and transactional, perhaps that is a kind of victory, too. Dr Chee might yet secure a Non-constituency Member of Parliament (NCMP) status, allowing him to achieve his long-awaited dream of being in parliament.

Following the heartbreak in Sembawang West, the mood was no brighter in the Group Representation Constituency (GRC). In Sembawang GRC, Dr James Gomez and his SDP team mounted a spirited campaign but ultimately fell short, securing 29.93% of the vote against the PAP’s commanding 67.75%. The National Solidarity Party (NSP), a minor contender in the race, trailed with 2.32%.

This was a constituency where the odds were always long. A five-member GRC with entrenched PAP infrastructure, Sembawang has not seen a serious challenge in over a decade, but SDP’s entry this election—led by Dr Gomez, an academic and human rights advocate—attempted to break the narrative that certain areas were “unwinnable.”

Throughout the campaign, Gomez and his team walked the estates relentlessly, listening to ground concerns: rising prices, job insecurity, and transport inefficiencies.

As the lights dimmed on a bruising night for the SDP, Dr Chee Soon Juan stood before a crowd at MOE (Evans) Stadium, where his supporters had gathered with flickering hope. The atmosphere was heavy, charged with a mix of admiration, heartbreak, and silent resolve.

Then, came the line—the one only Dr Chee could deliver with that knowing smile and quiet fire in his voice, “But you know me—we press on.”