Freepik/jcomp
2 min.Read

‘Shouldn’t a company have the courtesy to inform staff before salary delays?’ — Employee upset his employer didn’t give him a heads-up

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole
SINGAPORE: An employee has voiced his frustration online after his employer failed to inform him and the other staff members of a salary delay.

In a post on the r/askSingapore forum, the employee, who works at a local small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME), shared that their salaries are usually credited by the last working day of the month.

However, last month, the expected payday came and went—without a single word from management or HR and, more worryingly, without any salaries being paid.

Trying to get clarity on the situation, the employee reached out to the HR department. Unfortunately, the response he received was far from reassuring.

“The response was vague and unhelpful. Frankly, it felt like they were just going through the motions,” he wrote.

This incident prompted the employee to question why some companies neglect such a basic responsibility.

“If there’s going to be a delay, shouldn’t the company at least have the basic courtesy to inform staff in advance?” he asked. “We’re expected to deliver our work on time—shouldn’t the same standard apply when it comes to paying us the salary?”

“Failure to make payroll is a red flag…”

The post resonated with other Redditors, some of whom shared similar experiences working in SMEs where transparency is often lacking. Others chimed in to say that such practices are unprofessional and also a potential violation of employment laws.

One Redditor shared, “It happened to me for four months in a row—both monthly salary and CPF (Central Provident Fund) contribution. Then, when I next met with the boss, I was told that my services were no longer needed. A company that doesn’t pay you on time is NOT the company you want to work for. You deserve better.”

Another recalled, “I’ve worked for a local brand that always paid us late; a few times it was later by 14 days. When an ex-colleague who was leaving gave them this feedback, the boss told the rest, “If you’re not happy about it, you can quit.”

Additionally, some Redditors speculated that the delays could signal financial trouble within the company. One commented, “Failure to make payroll is a red flag. Usually, it is more prevalent in smaller companies. Prepare your resume. Not saying it’ll happen, but you need to look out for yourself.”

Another added, “I think the more serious matter is the company going bankrupt. It happened to me once, but it was a CPF contribution. Eventually, the company closed down.”

Delayed salary

Under the Employment Act, employers are legally obligated to pay their employees at least once a month, although they are allowed to choose shorter payment intervals if they prefer. The Ministry of Manpower (MoM) further specifies that salaries must be paid within seven days after the end of the salary period.

Employees who are entitled to overtime pay should be paid within 14 days following the end of the salary period. If employees experience any delays in receiving their salary or if their pay is missing entirely, MoM strongly recommends that they first approach their employer to understand the reason behind the delay.

If the employer fails to resolve the payment delay or if the employee continues to face payment issues, they can file a formal claim with the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management (TADM) or seek assistance from their union.

Read also: Maid says her employer did not give her Labour Day off, even though her contract includes PH entitlements

