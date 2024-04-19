SINGAPORE: In the latest million dollar resale transaction, a four-room Housing Development Board (HDB) flat nestled within the heart of Queenstown has rewritten the district’s resale price history, exchanging hands for a staggering $1.238 million.

The record-breaking sale, reported by real estate portal 99.co, was finalized on the 1st of this month.

Situated between the 19th and 21st floors of Block 90 within the Sky Terrace@Dawson enclave, this HDB unit boasts a spacious layout spanning 109 square meters. According to details on HDB’s website, the residence was constructed in 2016, with a remaining lease of approximately 91 years.

The latest sale follows closely on the heels of a previous landmark transaction earlier this year. In January, another four-bedroom unit, occupying floors 16 to 18 within the same HDB block, fetched a sum of $1.15 million, further highlighting the district’s burgeoning property market.

Emphasizing the allure of its prime location, 99.co noted the exceptional connectivity enjoyed by this address.

Situated within a stone’s throw of the Queenstown MRT station, residents benefit from seamless access to transportation networks, facilitating effortless commutes across the island.

The vicinity also boasts an array of educational institutions, including the esteemed Queenstown Secondary School and the renowned MindChamps PreSchool @ Tanglin, catering to the diverse needs of families.

The community surrounding the property is replete with an abundance of amenities designed to enrich the lives of its residents – from multiple supermarkets and healthcare clinics to verdant parks and bustling shopping malls.