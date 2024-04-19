Featured News Home News

4-room Queenstown HDB flat resold for record-breaking $1.238 million

ByJewel Stolarchuk

April 19, 2024

SINGAPORE: In the latest million dollar resale transaction, a four-room Housing Development Board (HDB) flat nestled within the heart of Queenstown has rewritten the district’s resale price history, exchanging hands for a staggering $1.238 million.

The record-breaking sale, reported by real estate portal 99.co, was finalized on the 1st of this month.

Situated between the 19th and 21st floors of Block 90 within the Sky Terrace@Dawson enclave, this HDB unit boasts a spacious layout spanning 109 square meters. According to details on HDB’s website, the residence was constructed in 2016, with a remaining lease of approximately 91 years.

The latest sale follows closely on the heels of a previous landmark transaction earlier this year. In January, another four-bedroom unit, occupying floors 16 to 18 within the same HDB block, fetched a sum of $1.15 million, further highlighting the district’s burgeoning property market.

Emphasizing the allure of its prime location, 99.co noted the exceptional connectivity enjoyed by this address.

See also  Toa Payoh 4-room flat sets new record with $1.15M resale price

Situated within a stone’s throw of the Queenstown MRT station, residents benefit from seamless access to transportation networks, facilitating effortless commutes across the island.

The vicinity also boasts an array of educational institutions, including the esteemed Queenstown Secondary School and the renowned MindChamps PreSchool @ Tanglin, catering to the diverse needs of families.

The community surrounding the property is replete with an abundance of amenities designed to enrich the lives of its residents – from multiple supermarkets and healthcare clinics to verdant parks and bustling shopping malls.

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Home News

KDF gears up for thrilling charity events to battle kidney disease in Singapore

October 30, 2024 Khalis Rifhan
Featured News Lifestyle

Happy Diwali or Happy Deepavali? — Singaporean Indians enlighten a netizen on the true meaning of the word for the Hindu Festival of Lights

October 30, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News SG Politics

“Racism still exists in Singapore and is ‘among us’” — Lawrence Wong’s video on racism resurfaces in lead-up to next GE

October 30, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Entertainment

SEVENTEEN takes the stage: Get ready for them at the 2025 Tecate Pa’l Norte music festival in Mexico

October 30, 2024 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

Rosé’s APT. remix featuring Hwang Jung Min pours hits and goes viral

October 30, 2024 Lydia Koh
Travel

Motorist CMO: More registration centres, extended hours, and simplified online process could ease VEP challenges for 95% Singaporeans

October 30, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Lifestyle

From rejection to triumph: How a child kicked out of Macau’s top hotel became its owner

October 30, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.