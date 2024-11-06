KOREA: It has been reported by Allkpop that 2NE1 is adding more stops to its Asian tour.

On Nov 6 KST, YG Entertainment announced that 2NE1 will expand their “2024-25 2NE1 Asia Tour [Welcome Back]” with three additional cities.

The group will play in Macau on Feb 22 and 23, Ho Chi Minh City on Feb 15 and 16, and Kuala Lumpur on Feb 1.

This expansion adds five shows to the tour, creating more opportunities for fans to experience the iconic group live.

Outstanding performances

With these added dates, the tour now spans 12 cities and 25 shows, celebrating 2NE1’s 15th anniversary with fans across Asia.

YG Entertainment expressed gratitude for the enthusiastic global support, stating:

“We’re expanding the tour to meet the love we’ve received. Fans can expect outstanding performances as our way of giving back.”

2NE1’s ticket sales have been exceptional, with shows in Seoul, Manila, Kobe, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, Bangkok, and Taipei selling out quickly.

This response highlights their continued popularity and legacy as one of K-pop’s pioneering girl groups.

Memorable live experience

The tour is highly anticipated, with fans looking forward to a dynamic setlist that showcases 2NE1’s musical range combined with YG Entertainment’s signature production quality.

Audiences can expect a memorable live experience that reflects the group’s lasting impact.

The tour began successfully on Nov 4, 5, and 6 with the “2024 2NE1 Concert [Welcome Back]” held in Seoul’s Olympic Hall.

2NE1 will continue to excite other major cities, including Manila, Jakarta, Kobe, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Taipei, Ho Chi Minh City, and Macau.

YG Entertainment founded the groundbreaking South Korean girl group 2NE1 in 2009.

The group’s four talented members were Minzy, Park Bom, Dara, and CL. They immediately became well-known for their distinctive sound, stirring live performances, and catchy tunes.