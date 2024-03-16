SINGAPORE: A 29-year-old woman took to social media to share her worries about being single and not owning a home at her age.

“It seems like without marriage, it’s awkward at times to hang out around people my age and find out here and there that they are attached or married. They usually follow up with questions on how am I going to find one, am I looking for one, and saying it’s getting late on me,” the woman wrote on r/askSingapore on Saturday (March 16).

In addition to this, she also confessed to being anxious about not being able to purchase her own home because of the “35yo minimum age requirement for HDB.”

“Hence, I try to look for a condo and realize I can’t afford the downpayment now. It’s difficult to be single and of a middle-income range, [it] feels kind of powerless [to be] single without owning a home at my age.”

While she could also opt to rent, she hesitates because the money spent on rent would deplete her goal of single-handedly owning her own house in Singapore.

She has also considered migrating, and buying a home overseas, however, she would have to give up her full-time job.

“To add on, a family member of mine used to abuse me physically/mentally/emotionally, and she got married 2 years ago. Makes me feel that God has forgotten me. Anyone can relate to my plight? Singles?”

“It seems like we need to eradicate the stereotype that being married is an indicator of success/happiness”

In the comments section, a Singaporean Redditor shared, “I think there is a first time for everyone in these circumstances. I’m 35M and going through separation. Swapping through dating apps to find the next right one to continue my life journey.

Sometimes, life throws curve balls and we just have to navigate the best we can.

The HDB issue is really disadvantageous for the middle-income singles who are not yet 35 but you still have time, don’t give up and try to have a positive outlook in life!”

While another commented, “It seems like we need to eradicate the stereotype that being married is an indicator of success/happiness. I have friends who prefers to remain single and are very happy that way.

Society has created some standard social norms that one tries to compare to, like salary, marriage, kids, housing, education. There is no way to be happy if one resorts to trying to hit every benchmark.”

Others, meanwhile, encouraged her to change her perspective and see things more positively.

They mention that being in a middle-income bracket means that she’s able to pay for her daily expenses, have money for leisure activities, and still save some money.

They also point out that having an abusive family member get married may be a positive thing, as it means they are no longer causing her stress.

Additionally, not finding someone to move on to the next phase of life could be considered a wise decision not to rush into a relationship with the wrong person.

Some also suggested that she explore online dating platforms and go on dates to enhance her social skills. One person remarked, “It’s not easy to find the right partner, but it will be even worse if you don’t even step out of your comfort zone.”

Last month, Campaign Asia reported that a growing number of Singaporeans are using dating apps to meet potential partners.

Approximately one out of every four (24%) residents in Singapore has used one or more dating apps, with this proportion being consistent among both men and women.

Additionally, a YouGov survey indicated that millennials (born between 1981 and 1996) were the most active users of dating apps, with 42% of them using these platforms. Following them were Gen-Z individuals at 36%, Gen X at 16%, and Baby Boomers at 3%.

The most popular of the dating apps were Tinder, Coffee Meets Bagel, OkCupid, and Bumble.

Featured image by Depositphotos