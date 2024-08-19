;
Business & Economy

2024 GDP Growth Forecast narrows to 2-3% —MTI

ByAnna Maria Romero

August 19, 2024
Gardens by the Bay

SINGAPORE: On Tuesday (Aug 13), the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) announced that Singapore’s annual GDP growth forecast has been narrowed to 2 to 3 per cent. Previously, a growth of 1 per cent to 3 per cent had been forecast.

This comes in the wake of an economic performance that was better than expected in the first six months of 2024.

On a year-on-year basis, the economy expanded by 3.0 per cent in the first quarter of the year and by 2.9 per cent in the second quarter. Meanwhile, on a quarter-on-quarter seasonally-adjusted basis, the economy grew by 0.4 per cent in both quarters.

Growth in the second quarter of 2024 was driven, in large part, by wholesale trade, finance and insurance, and information and communications sectors.

However, because of a steep decline in pharmaceutical output, the biomedical manufacturing cluster contracted, contributing to the overall shrinking of the manufacturing sector.

Meanwhile, the electronics cluster returned to growth because of a strong demand for smartphone, PC, and AI-related chips despite a weak demand for automotive and industrial chips.

See also  PM Lee: Slower economic growth this year, but outright contraction should be avoided

As for consumer-facing sectors, including the retail trade and food and beverage services sectors, there has been a contraction, somewhat due to more locals travelling overseas.

While it warned that downside risks in the global economy continue, MTI added that Singapore’s external demand outlook is expected to be resilient for the rest of the year.

The ministry noted that if geopolitical and trade conflicts intensify. This could dampen business sentiments and increase production costs, which could weigh on global trade and growth.

Also, if there are disruptions to the disinflation process around the globe, this could lead to tighter financial conditions for longer and trigger market volatility or latent vulnerabilities in banking and financial systems.

However, amidst these conditions, the manufacturing sector in Singapore is expected to see a gradual recovery in the second half of 2024.

Because of the strong demand for smartphones, PC, and AI-related chips, the electronics cluster is specifically projected to recover more strongly, which would help boost the precision engineering cluster.

See also  Lawrence Wong: Recession & stagflation are not ruled out, despite forecast that 2022 holds economic growth

The chemicals cluster is also expected to continue to grow, supported by higher production in the petrochemicals and speciality chemicals segments.

However, the biomedical manufacturing cluster will likely shrink, with pharmaceutical output projected to stay weak for the rest of the year.

The manufacturing sector, particularly that of the electronics cluster, is expected to recover, benefiting trade-related services sectors such as the machinery, equipment, and supplies segment of the wholesale trade sector.

The tourism- and aviation-related sectors (e.g., accommodation and air transport) and the finance and insurance sectors are also expected to continue to grow. /TISG

Read also: ADB expects Singapore’s economic growth to soar and inflation to slow but “several factors could keep rice prices high in 2024”

ByAnna Maria Romero

Related Post

Business & Economy

Asia Pacific office market set for strong growth in 2025, driven by surge in demand

November 22, 2024 Gemma Iso
Business & Economy

Malaysia’s record foreign investment reflects growing ASEAN influence

November 22, 2024 Gemma Iso
Business & Economy

Singapore’s equity market to benefit from inflation fears tied to US policies, experts say

November 20, 2024 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Featured News Lifestyle

Singaporean in his 30s says he feels left behind in life because even with “2 jobs, I can barely provide for my parents”

November 24, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Lifestyle

EXPOSED: What to do when a colleague hijacks your brilliant idea and takes credit for it

November 24, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Domestic Helpers Featured News

Maid’s employer says, “A grocery store staff shamed their helper by calling her fat multiple times”

November 24, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Relationships

“Parents, did the relationship with your spouse and in-laws change after having kids?” — Woman asks after another parent warns her that it does

November 24, 2024 Beatrice Del Rosario

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.