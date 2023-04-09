20-year-old NSF passed away in hospital after taxi hits his motorbike

SINGAPORE: A 20-year-old full-time National Serviceman (NSF) has passed away in the hospital, after a road accident on Thursday (6 Apr) involving his motorcycle and a taxi.

The accident took place in the early morning, around 5:15 am, in Jurong. The NSF was riding his motorcycle when he got into a collision with a Comfort DelGro taxi. The impact of the crash rendered the young man unconscious and he was reportedly in a coma as he was conveyed to the National University Hospital.

The police arrested a 35-year-old male taxi driver for negligent driving causing injury.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) identified the NSF as one of its own and revealed that he was off-duty when the brutal accident took place. SCDF is providing assistance and support to the late NSF’s family.

ComfortDelGro has also promised to provide assistance to the family of the deceased. A spokesperson added that the company will also assist the police investigation as needed.

Investigations are ongoing.

