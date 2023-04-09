Electric wheelchair user smashes MRT platform glass door while rushing to board train

SINGAPORE: SMRT has revealed that an electric wheelchair user accidentally smashed a glass door lining the platform of Bishan MRT station in their rush to catch the train, after photos and videos of the shattered door went viral online.

A video shared on the Singapore Incidents Facebook page yesterday (8 Apr) showed a glass door on the MRT platform cracked substantially. The train station staff had placed a blockade around the damaged door.

Staff also put up a notice asking commuters to stay away from the door and directed passengers to use other doors to get on and off the train.

A spokesperson from SMRT has since said that the damage occurred around 9 am on Wednesday (Apr 5), at the Circle Line platform within Bishan MRT station. The representative added that the glass doors cracked when an electric wheelchair user rushed to board the train and ran into the platform doors that were about to close.

SMRT said that the electric wheelchair user continued to travel to his destination on the same train. No one was injured in the incident and train service was not affected.

Revealing that its staff had to work after service hours on Wednesday night to complete repairs on the cracked door, SMRT advised commuters to refrain from rushing to board trains when the doors are closing, for safety reasons. /TISG

