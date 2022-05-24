2-year-old orders 31 cheeseburgers using mom’s phone, and another 4-year-old orders everything from McDonald’s!

- Advertisement -

They say everything is bigger in Texas, and now we know that even small Texas kids have big ambitions! Last week, a 2-year-old boy made headlines when he took his mother’s phone and used it to order 31 cheeseburgers from DoorDash.

While that was a lot of burgers that the Texas kid ordered, and sure, he has a lifetime of supply of those now, the mom however says the son, Barrett accidentally ordered 31 McDonald’s cheeseburgers from DoorDash.

On Monday last week, Kelsey Golden, who works in media marketing for a school, was at home working on the school’s annual yearbook. According to CNN, she was transferring photos from her phone to her computer when her 2-year-old son Barrett began “yanking” on her phone.

Golden explained that her son enjoys using her phone’s camera. “He likes to look at his reflection,” she explained, rather than playing games or doing other things on her phone.

Barrett, however, did not simply stare at his reflection this time.

“He starts pressing the screen, swinging his arm around like it’s a roller coaster,” she explained. “I was outside playing with Barrett on the porch,” the kid’s mom said. “A car pulls in and I was like, ‘what’? so I went over to it, and she gets out a giant McDonald’s bag and is like ’31 cheeseburgers?’” Kelsey Golden, the mom, explained that at first, she thought the delivery driver was at the wrong house. “Then it hit me that Barrett was playing with my phone,” she explained. “I went back and looked at my phone, and an order was placed while he was playing with it.” “Oh my gosh, he really did this,” I thought. The unintentional order was even more bizarre because “no one in our family likes cheeseburgers,” she said. While the incident is unusual, many people will be surprised that a small child, or “baby,” can use a phone to order burgers! The answer could be as simple as this: technology is now so simple to use that even babies can hack a phone! Well, the mom can consider the kid as the least greedy baby because there were previous cases of kids using their parent’s phones or ordering goods worth thousands of dollars! Mom, please keep your phones locked! The two-year-olds are getting smarter! In January, a toddler ordered $2,000 worth of items at Walmart while playing with their mom’s phone.

Secret Shopper

A New Jersey mother said she only found out her toddler used her phone to go on a $2,000 Walmart shopping spree after the items started showing up on her doorstep this month.

Madhu Kumar stated that she had been looking for furniture on the company’s website and had added some options to her cart, but had never purchased anything.

Kumar inquired whether the purchases had been made by her husband or two older children after the packages arrived.

When they said they did not do so, the family discovered the secret shopper was their almost 2-year-old son, Ayaansh, according to NBC New York.

MORE BURGERS

In 2020, Tom, a four-year-old boy ordered a massive feast at his home in Recife, Brazil.

His mother, Raissa Andrade, revealed that her son had ordered everything from McDonald’s.

During the pandemic, she claimed that her son saw her calling takeout restaurants. It’s possible that he was just trying to be like his mother, news reports said.

The 32-year-old mother described the sequence of events by saying she had gone to the doctor and was going to shower, as recommended by all health organisations against the coronavirus.

Tom took her phone at this point and used the voice request feature to order the food. He not only ordered food but also managed to eat it!

