2-year-old orders 31 cheeseburgers using mom’s phone, and another 4-year-old orders everything from McDonald’s!

They say everything is bigger in Texas, and now we know that even small Texas kids have big ambitions! Last week, a 2-year-old boy made headlines when he took his mother’s phone and used it to order 31 cheeseburgers from DoorDash.
While that was a lot of burgers that the Texas kid ordered, and sure, he has a lifetime of supply of those now, the mom however says the son, Barrett accidentally ordered 31 McDonald’s cheeseburgers from DoorDash.
On Monday last week, Kelsey Golden, who works in media marketing for a school, was at home working on the school’s annual yearbook. According to CNN, she was transferring photos from her phone to her computer when her 2-year-old son Barrett began “yanking” on her phone.
Golden explained that her son enjoys using her phone’s camera. “He likes to look at his reflection,” she explained, rather than playing games or doing other things on her phone.
Barrett, however, did not simply stare at his reflection this time.
Secret Shopper
A New Jersey mother said she only found out her toddler used her phone to go on a $2,000 Walmart shopping spree after the items started showing up on her doorstep this month.
Madhu Kumar stated that she had been looking for furniture on the company’s website and had added some options to her cart, but had never purchased anything.
Kumar inquired whether the purchases had been made by her husband or two older children after the packages arrived.
When they said they did not do so, the family discovered the secret shopper was their almost 2-year-old son, Ayaansh, according to NBC New York.
MORE BURGERS
In 2020, Tom, a four-year-old boy ordered a massive feast at his home in Recife, Brazil.
His mother, Raissa Andrade, revealed that her son had ordered everything from McDonald’s.
During the pandemic, she claimed that her son saw her calling takeout restaurants. It’s possible that he was just trying to be like his mother, news reports said.
The 32-year-old mother described the sequence of events by saying she had gone to the doctor and was going to shower, as recommended by all health organisations against the coronavirus.
Tom took her phone at this point and used the voice request feature to order the food. He not only ordered food but also managed to eat it!
