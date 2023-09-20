15-year-old arrested in armed robbery case

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force has apprehended a 15-year-old boy in connection with an armed robbery at a convenience store in Tampines. The incident occurred on Tuesday (Sept 19), and the police were mobilised after an urgent call for assistance at 5:30 am.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the teenager had wielded a knife to coerce the shopkeeper to hand over a significant quantity of cigarettes valued at $827 and $180 in cash.

Armed with the evidence collected from the scene along with witness statements, law enforcement officers analysed the convenience store’s CCTV footage. They managed to apprehend the teenage suspect within 10 hours of receiving the initial report. The suspect was apprehended without incident, and the authorities recovered the stolen cigarettes and $30 in cash.

The arrested teenager will be charged with armed robbery on Wednesday (Sept 20). The penalty for robbery is three to 14 years in prison and at least 12 strokes of the cane.

