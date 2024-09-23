SINGAPORE: The 10th Foo Kok Keong International Cup, taking place from 27 to 29 Sept 2024 at the newly opened Singapore Badminton Stadium @ KFF Badminton Arena, is set to be a thrilling spectacle featuring an impressive lineup of Asia’s badminton legends.

This includes the likes of Olympic champions Taufik Hidayat and Tony Gunawan (both from Indonesia) and Boonsak Ponsana (Thailand), alongside Singapore’s very own Derek Wong.

The Singapore Badminton Stadium, freshly rejuvenated after a $5 million refurbishment and re-opened on 9 Aug, is set to host the competition, boasting an array of cutting-edge technological advancements courtesy of a $3 million investment by JK Technology.

It also offers an immersive viewing experience for fans both in attendance and online.

The stadium now features auto-tracking PTZ cameras, live streaming on YouTube, and two large LED screens, ensuring that every detailed action on the court and the heart-pumping moment is captured on all nine courts.

“JK Technology is honoured to support the FKK International Cup, a tournament that not only celebrates the rich history of badminton but also showcases the enduring spirit of competition among all participants.

We look forward to providing an exceptional tournament experience for fans, whether they attend in person or tune in online,” expressed Eugene Ang, Managing Director of JK Technology.

LEGENDS REKINDLE FRIENDSHIP ON COURT

Taufik’s journey to the top of the podium of the men’s singles event at the 2004 Athens Olympics was marked by a victory over Ponsana in the semi-final.

The former world champion (2005) and two-time Asian Games gold medalist (1998, 2002) then went on to clinch the coveted Olympic title, defeating South Korea’s Shon Seung-mo in a fiercely contested final.

Former Singapore national shuttler Wong boasts an illustrious career, highlighted by two Olympics appearances (2012, 2016), where he rubbed shoulders with the world’s best. He announced his retirement from professional badminton after the Rio de Janeiro games.

In his Olympic debut, Wong made a promising start in the round-robin stage, securing a commanding victory over Russian-born Israeli Misha Zilberman. However, he faced a tough challenge against Denmark’s Jan Ø. Jørgensen, ultimately suffering a narrow defeat.

Despite finishing a credible second in his group, Wong’s journey was cut short as only the top shuttler advanced to the knockout round.

In 2016, Wong’s journey mirrored his previous Olympic experience. He began the competition with a resounding victory against Soren Opti from Suriname in the opening group stage match.

However, his momentum was halted by Malaysia’s Lee Chong Wei, a multiple gold medalist at the Commonwealth Games, who proved too strong for Wong in the second game.

Wong is definitely eager to revive his rivalry with two badminton legends, Taufik and Ponsana.

The Singapore shuttler’s head-to-head record against Taufik stands at 1-2, with a memorable victory at the 2011 World Championships, but he suffered tough losses at the 2010 Uber Cup and 2012 Swiss Open.

Three-time Olympic Ponsana also looks forward to the competition and being on the court against familiar faces during his badminton career. Ponsana has a two-win record against Wong at the 2014 Thomas Cup and 2015 All-England Open.

“It’s always an honour to compete in the FKK International Cup. I look forward to reconnecting with my fellow players in the spirit of friendly competition,” shared Bonsana, who won the 2021 World Senior Championships gold medal in the men’s doubles with Jakrapan Thanathiratham.

Free Tickets Sold-out

Since its inception in 2012, the FKK International Cup, named after Malaysian badminton legend Foo Kok Keong, has grown from featuring primarily Malaysian state teams to welcoming participants across the Asia Pacific region.

This year’s edition will feature teams from Singapore, Indonesia, Myanmar, Thailand, Malaysia, Australia, Sri Lanka and India.

This year’s tournament format features five matches per team: one mixed doubles and four men’s doubles. An individual event – introduced last year in the Cambodia edition – will also be held, where pairs with a combined age of 110 or more can compete.

The upcoming competition will conclude with a grand prize presentation at a Gala Dinner on 29 Sept at PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, where Mr Foo will present the Foo Kok Keong Cup to the winners.

This year’s edition is free and open to the public. However, due to the overwhelming response, tickets to the competition have sold out. But fans can catch the badminton legends in action via the livestreams on the FKK Cup YouTube channel.

