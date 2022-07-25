100 suspected drug offenders arrested, more than 9kgs of cannabis seized

- Advertisement -

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) arrested 100 suspected drug offenders in an island-wide drug operation from July 18 to 22, 2022.

During the operation, various controlled drugs, such as 194g of heroin, 657g of ‘Ice’, 9,339g of cannabis, and 236g of ‘Ecstasy’ tablets, among others, were seized.

The total 9,339g of seized drugs had an estimated street value of S$470,000, which could feed the addiction of about 1,330 abusers for a week, said CNB.

Some of the areas covered during this island-wide operation included Boon Lay, Changi, Sengkang and Toa Payoh.

In one of the cases, CNB officers raided a residential unit along Sumang Walk and arrested a 56-year-old Singaporean man for suspected drug trafficking offences on July 19.

Officers found 66g of heroin and 16g of ‘Ice’ in the man’s unit, along with various drug paraphernalia and cash amounting to about S$4,327.

On July 21, CNB officers arrested a 46-year-old Singaporean woman and a 41-year-old male foreign national in a private residential enclave in the vicinity of Haig Road.

About 7g of ‘Ice’ and cash amounting to S$15,940 were recovered from the woman, while cash amounting to about S$8,300, including foreign currencies, was recovered from the man.

Under Section 5 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, it is an offence for a person, on his or her own behalf, or behalf of any other person, whether or not that other person is in Singapore, to traffic in a controlled drug, offer to traffic in a controlled drug; or to do or offer to do any act preparatory to or for the purpose of trafficking in a controlled drug.

If a person is found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of pure heroin (diamorphine), 250g of methamphetamine or 500g of cannabis, he or she may face the mandatory death penalty.

Investigations into the drug activities of all arrested suspects are ongoing.

Read the full CNB news release here.

