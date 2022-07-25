Home News 100 suspected drug offenders arrested, more than 9kgs of cannabis seized

100 suspected drug offenders arrested, more than 9kgs of cannabis seized

Photo: Taken from CNB website

The total 9,339g of seized drugs had an estimated street value of S$470,000, which could feed the addiction of about 1,330 abusers for a week, said CNB.

By Hana O
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram
- Advertisement -

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) arrested 100 suspected drug offenders in an island-wide drug operation from July 18 to 22, 2022.

During the operation, various controlled drugs, such as 194g of heroin, 657g of ‘Ice’, 9,339g of cannabis, and 236g of ‘Ecstasy’ tablets, among others, were seized.

The total 9,339g of seized drugs had an estimated street value of S$470,000, which could feed the addiction of about 1,330 abusers for a week, said CNB.

Some of the areas covered during this island-wide operation included Boon Lay, Changi, Sengkang and Toa Payoh.

In one of the cases, CNB officers raided a residential unit along Sumang Walk and arrested a 56-year-old Singaporean man for suspected drug trafficking offences on July 19.

Officers found 66g of heroin and 16g of ‘Ice’ in the man’s unit, along with various drug paraphernalia and cash amounting to about S$4,327.

Photo: Taken from CNB website

Photo: Taken from CNB website

On July 21, CNB officers arrested a 46-year-old Singaporean woman and a 41-year-old male foreign national in a private residential enclave in the vicinity of Haig Road.

Photo: Taken from CNB website

About 7g of ‘Ice’ and cash amounting to S$15,940 were recovered from the woman, while cash amounting to about S$8,300, including foreign currencies, was recovered from the man.

Photo: Taken from CNB website

Under Section 5 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, it is an offence for a person, on his or her own behalf, or behalf of any other person, whether or not that other person is in Singapore, to traffic in a controlled drug, offer to traffic in a controlled drug; or to do or offer to do any act preparatory to or for the purpose of trafficking in a controlled drug.

If a person is found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of pure heroin (diamorphine), 250g of methamphetamine or 500g of cannabis, he or she may face the mandatory death penalty.

Investigations into the drug activities of all arrested suspects are ongoing.

Photo: Taken from CNB website

Read the full CNB news release here./TISG

Pregnant drug abuser climbs out window to evade CNB officers, young son left in bedroom with drug paraphernalia

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram

Read More

Home News

100 suspected drug offenders arrested, more than 9kgs of cannabis seized

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) arrested 100 suspected drug offenders in an island-wide drug operation from July 18 to 22, 2022. During the operation, various controlled drugs, such as 194g of heroin, 657g of ‘Ice’, 9,339g of cannabis, and 236g...
Read more
Home News

‘Piece of trash’ dog abuser spotted dragging and hitting dog at Yishun intersection

A man on a bicycle was caught on a camera dragging a dog towards an intersection and hitting the animal with a cane before...
Read more
Forum

Letter to the Editor: Don’t cut corners for workplace safety

Dear Editor, I refer to the commentary, “Tackling workplace safety needs to start from the young, and nursery rhymes may help” (TODAY, July 21). Of course,...
Read more
Forum

Letter to the Editor: Singapore should implement and subsidize new AI-based IVF embryo screening technologies for older women

Recently, the Singaporean Ministry of Health (MOH) has implemented a new Co-funding and Medisave scheme for patients to undertake pre-implantation genetic testing (PGT) of...
Read more
Featured News

Jamus Lim goes to Stanford: may he blaze the trail for Opposition

Jamus Lim’s three-week sabbatical at Stanford University, California has a number of positives, including that Singapore politics is maturing. But first, it gives me...
Read more
Home News

100 suspected drug offenders arrested, more than 9kgs of cannabis seized

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) arrested 100 suspected drug offenders in an island-wide drug operation from July 18 to...
Read more
Home News

‘Piece of trash’ dog abuser spotted dragging and hitting dog at Yishun intersection

A man on a bicycle was caught on a camera dragging a dog towards an intersection and hitting the...
Read more
Forum

Letter to the Editor: Don’t cut corners for workplace safety

Dear Editor, I refer to the commentary, “Tackling workplace safety needs to start from the young, and nursery rhymes may...
Read more
Forum

Letter to the Editor: Singapore should implement and subsidize new AI-based IVF embryo screening technologies for older women

Recently, the Singaporean Ministry of Health (MOH) has implemented a new Co-funding and Medisave scheme for patients to undertake...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore