‘Piece of trash’ dog abuser spotted dragging and hitting dog at Yishun intersection

A man on a bicycle was caught on a camera dragging a dog towards an intersection and hitting the animal with a cane before they crossed.

“I really wanna get down the car to save that poor dog,” wrote Facebook user Xing Guang who captured the incident through his vehicle dashboard camera.

As Mr Guang was approaching the traffic junction between Yishun Ave 1 and Yishun St 41 on July 20, he saw the cyclist approaching the pedestrian crossing from the opposite street.

The black and white dog looked like it was afraid of the man as it inched away from the bicycle, which only triggered the man to pull the leash closer.

Mr Guang noted that the man was holding a long cane as he made spanking motions at least three times while the dog flinched and cowered lower to the ground.

The cyclist also dragged the dog as he began moving. The video ends with the man tugging the dog behind him as they crossed the street.

“That piece of trash really makes me feel sick,” said the witness.

Netizens expressed concern about the dog’s wellbeing, especially when such abuse could be done in public.

“Imagine he’s already doing that in public. What more happens behind closed doors,” said Facebook user June Tan.

“I hate watching these videos, and I didn’t even watch it, or else I won’t be able to get it off my mind. I would have gone up to the man and taken the dog away even if I had to give him money which, of course, is wrong,” admitted Facebook user Susan Chai.

“But anything to save the dog. If he can do this in public, he can do it in his own home. What can the authorities do? I’m sure they can’t even find this guy, and the poor dog will suffer,” she added.

Many hoped the authorities could track the man and “take stern action against him.”

The Independent Singapore has reached out to the Animal & Veterinary Service for a statement./TISG

