100+ people evacuated due to fire at Telok Blangah Crescent

- Advertisement -

Singapore — The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) received an alert concerning a fire at Block 3 Telok Blangah Crescent at around 8:00 pm on Monday (Sept 6).

According to the SCDF, the fire “involved numerous items that had been placed along the corridor of the ninth floor” of the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

As a result of the blaze, over one hundred people needed to be evacuated by the SCDF and the police.

These are residents of the 9th to the 12th floors of the block.

- Advertisement -

However, prior to the arrival of the SCDF, a number of residents had already evacuated from the premises on their own initiative.

Fortunately, the SCDF was able to extinguish the fire with a water jet, it said in a Facebook post late on Monday night.

While there were no reports of casualties, eight residents of Block 3 Telok Blangah Crescent were assessed for injuries.

- Advertisement -

Four of the people assessed for injuries were brought to Singapore General Hospital, while the other four opted out of further medical treatment.

In its post, the SCDF issued the following reminder: “Items placed along corridors may hamper fire-fighting efforts, fire evacuation and conveyance of patients during a medical emergency.

If you spot such a fire hazard, you can report it through the myResponder mobile app or call SCDF at 1800-280-0000.”

The fire at Telok Blangah Crescent came just one day after a Grab driver and his three passengers managed to escape from their ride just before it burst into flames along the Central Expressway (CTE).

- Advertisement -

According to videos of the incident and reports online, the trio boarded the Grab near Marine Parade and was headed towards Yishun.

Instagram page The Bulletin Box said on Sunday (5 Sep) that 3 people, including Richa Tibarewal, co-founder of The Bulletin Box, were on their way to Yishun Ave 1 on a Grab ride.

Along the way, there was smoke inside the cab. After asking the driver to immediately pull over, he managed to stop the car before a divider on the CTE.

The passengers and driver tried to alight but found that the right door at the back was stuck. Within a matter of minutes, the car burst into flames.

According to videos circulating online, Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel could be seen rushing to douse the flames.

No one was hurt and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

On Tuesday morning, the SCDF issued published tips on preventing vehicle fires on its Facebook page, saying that these are “primarily caused by ignition sources such as overheating and electrical faults.”

/TISG

Read also: Grab car catches fire on CTE, passengers manage to escape in the nick of time

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg