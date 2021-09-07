Grab car catches fire on CTE, passengers manage to escape in the nick of time

- Advertisement -

Singapore — On Sunday night (Sep 5), a Grab driver and his three passengers managed to escape from their ride just before it burst into flames along the Central Expressway (CTE).

According to videos of the incident and reports online, the trio boarded the Grab near Marine Parade and was headed towards Yishun.

Instagram page The Bulletin Box said on Sunday (5 Sep) that 3 people, including Richa Tibarewal, co-founder of The Bulletin Box, were on their way to Yishun Ave 1 on a Grab ride.

Along the way, there was smoke inside the cab. After asking the driver to immediately pull over, he managed to stop the car before a divider on the CTE.

The passengers and driver tried to alight but found that the right door at the back was stuck. Within a matter of minutes, the car burst into flames.

According to videos circulating online, Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel could be seen rushing to douse the flames.

No one was hurt and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

According to media queries, the SCDF was alerted to a fire along CTE towards SLE before the Yio Chu Kang exit. They extinguished the fire using a water jet. /TISG

