6-year-old trapped under car in Toa Payoh accident, taken to hospital unconscious

A white vehicle was turning left at the carpark entrance while the boy and his mum walked on the pedestrian crossing.

Photo: Taken from Google Maps

Hana O

Singapore – A six-year-old boy was trapped under a vehicle during a car accident along Toa Payoh. He was conveyed to the hospital unconscious.

An accident involving a vehicle and a six-year-old pedestrian occurred on Thursday (Apr 15) at the SAFRA centre’s carpark entrance, reported Chinese newspaper Lianhe Zaobao on Friday (Apr 16).

According to the report, a white vehicle was turning left at the carpark entrance while the boy and his mum walked on the pedestrian crossing.

The vehicle collided with the child and swept him under the tyres, said an eyewitness to Zaobao.

It was reported that three passers-by tried to lift the car to extricate the boy but were unable to do so. Eventually, a member of the public offered to use a car jack for the task.

Eyewitnesses noted that the child’s mother appeared distraught while watching the scene.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed the incident, which happened at around 2.35 pm at No. 293 Lor Toa Payoh.

SCDF officers arrived at the scene and discovered the child stuck under the vehicle that had been lifted by a car jack.

The child was rescued by SCDF and conveyed to KK Women’s & Children’s Hospital while unconscious, reported Zaobao.

Meanwhile, the 51-year-old driver has been arrested for a negligent act causing grievous hurt.

Police investigations are ongoing.

If convicted, the man could be sentenced to up to two years’ imprisonment, fined S$5,000 or both./TISG

