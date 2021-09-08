Maskless group enjoys raucous party at Aljunied coffee shop

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A group of people was seen enjoying each other’s company at a coffee shop at Upper Aljunied Road on Saturday night (Sept 4).

According to one netizen, who posted a video of people dancing to loud music on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page, the group was spotted at around shortly past eleven o’clock in the evening.

Only one man in the group of eight was actually wearing a mask, although one of the females in the group wore a mask around her neck as she took a video of her companions.

Several other people are seen crossing into the video frame who look to be part of the group, all of whom were similarly unmasked.

The party-goers also looked as though they were consuming considerable amounts of alcohol.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the manager of the coffee shop said that the staff endeavoured mightily to get the group to desist from making lots of noise and consuming a lot of alcohol, which is not allowed after 10:30 pm.

While current Covid restrictions allow people to come together in groups of five in food and beverage establishments provided they are vaccinated, playing live and recorded music as a means of entertainment is not allowed.

Shin Min also quoted people living in the area as saying customers have been seen consuming alcohol at the coffee shop until the early hours of the morning.

Commenters on the video posted on COMPLAINT SINGAPORE encouraged the poster to report the group.

Others wondered why the party-goers were unafraid of getting infected.

Some netizens called it the next cluster that would occur.

One called it an alternative to KTV lounges where infection clusters were discovered some months ago, and which are still closed.

