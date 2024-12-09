INDIA: A 10-year-old boy from New Delhi has become one of India’s most famous spiritual influencers, captivating nearly a million followers on Instagram with his thoughtful discourses on Hindu scriptures and devotional practices.

According to the latest report from The Star, Abhinav Arora’s –also known as the “Bal Sant” or Child Saint — rise to fame has sparked both admiration and controversy, raising questions about the role of child celebrities, religious motives, and the influence of social media.

Abhinav’s spiritual journey began at an unusually young age. His mother, Jyoti Arora, revealed that her son showed a deep interest in spirituality even at the age of three.

“Children carry their choices in their genes. Some are drawn to music, others to dance or art. From the start, Abhinav was deeply connected to spirituality,” she shared in an interview with This Week in Asia.

Abhinav follows a strict vegetarian diet, only eating food ceremonially offered during worship, and has made devotion a central part of his life.

Fame followed by threats

His rise to fame reached a turning point in December 2023 when Union Minister Nitin Gadkari honoured him as India’s “youngest spiritual orator.”

This recognition catapulted him into the public eye, earning him a devoted following who saw him as a potential future spiritual guide.

However, this newfound fame has not come without its challenges. The Arora family recently reported receiving disturbing threats from the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi gang after Abhinav’s success went viral.

Jyoti Arora revealed to ANI that the threats began soon after Abhinav gained widespread attention on social media. “They are trying to escalate our situation through social media. Abhinav hasn’t done anything wrong; he is just focused on his devotion. Yet, we have to deal with these dangers,” she said.

The threat escalated on Oct 28, when the family received a chilling message from an unknown number warning of harm to Abhinav.

“We missed a call from an unknown number, then received a message saying they would kill my son,” Jyoti explained. Though there has been no public acknowledgement from the gang, the family is understandably shaken by the threat.

The backlash

The situation has been further complicated by a viral video showing Swami Rambhadracharya reprimanding Abhinav during a religious event in Vrindavan in 2023.

The incident sparked significant online debate, with many criticizing the young spiritual influencer. Abhinav, however, clarified that the video only captured part of the interaction, and he was later blessed by the same spiritual leader.

“Everyone is focusing on the scolding, but no one mentions the blessing he gave me afterwards,” Abhinav said. “Swamiji even called me to his room and blessed me. This whole situation is exaggerated.”

Despite the backlash, Abhinav remains committed to his spiritual path. He follows a disciplined routine, beginning his day at 3:30 a.m. with spiritual practices, including Tulsi puja, Parikrama, and offering “Bhog” to Bal Gopal, before attending school like any other child.

“Just a child on a spiritual journey”?

Abhinav’s family has been grappling with increased online scrutiny and the recent threats. Jyoti Arora expressed her concerns about the growing chaos surrounding their lives:

“People on social media are making this into a bigger issue than it is. Abhinav simply got carried away with his chanting during the event. Even a scolding from elders is a blessing in disguise,” she said.

“There’s now chaos outside our house, and we are deeply worried for Abhinav’s safety.”

As the family faces mounting pressure from the public and the threats, they hope for peace and understanding.

“We pray that people realize the truth behind the viral video. Abhinav is just a child on a spiritual journey, and we ask for respect and safety as we continue to navigate these challenges,” Jyoti added.

The Arora family is now waiting for a resolution, hoping that the attention surrounding Abhinav’s rise to fame will settle, and the distressing threats will cease.

The young influencer, for his part, remains focused on his spiritual devotion despite the difficulties that have come with his newfound celebrity.