CHINA: A controversial stunt by a Chinese influencer has raised serious health concerns and sparked widespread criticism after she revealed that she had been eating pig feed to save money, claiming it was healthier than takeaway food.

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), Kong Yufeng, who goes by the online moniker “King Kong Liuke,” is a popular handicraft influencer on the Chinese social media platform Douyin, with 2.8 million followers.

A graduate of the prestigious Sichuan Fine Arts Institute, Kong’s unconventional approach to frugality quickly went viral after she shared a video on October 30 explaining her plan to survive on a budget of just 3 yuan (around cents USD) a day.

In the video, Kong revealed that she had followed advice from Zhihu, a well-known Chinese online forum, and decided to consume pig feed as a cost-cutting measure.

She spent just 100 yuan (US$14) on a large bag of feed, which she described as having a “milky oatmeal smell” when opened. The feed, she said, contains ingredients like soybeans, peanuts, sesame, corn, and added vitamins.

“It’s high-protein, low-fat, and completely natural,” Kong stated, comparing it favorably to takeaway food. “Isn’t this healthier?”

She then explained that consuming 100 grams of pig feed per meal cost her only 3 yuan a day. After mixing the feed with warm water, Kong consumed the meal in one sitting. However, the experience was less than appetizing, as Kong grimaced at the salty and sour taste, remarking, “It’s so salty! A bit sour too! I can’t stand it—I need more water.”

Despite the unpalatable taste, Kong declared her intent to continue the diet for a week, hoping to assess if it was a viable way to maintain her health on an ultra-low budget.

In her video, Kong also cautioned her followers not to try the diet unless they were in extreme financial hardship. “Do not do this unless you’re extremely poor,” she advised.

However, the stunt quickly attracted widespread backlash, drawing over 6 million views on Weibo. Many viewers expressed concern for her health and the potential risks to her followers.

One commenter said, “She is ridiculous. How can food meant for pigs meet food safety standards for humans?” Another added, “During times of famine, pig feed may have been a valuable source of nutrition. But in today’s world of abundance, why seek out trouble?”

A staff member from a pig feed company informed Shangyou News that while the feed is not toxic, it is not digestible by humans and is not intended for human consumption.

Nutritionists also weighed in, warning that a diet consisting solely of pig feed could lead to severe deficiencies in essential nutrients such as calcium, iron, and iodine, resulting in malnutrition, fatigue, and even bone issues like osteoporosis.

One online user voiced concern about Kong’s influence: “As a popular influencer, her actions could encourage others to follow her lead. What if a child tries to imitate her? The consequences could be dire.”

Kong had not responded to requests for comment. Meanwhile, her video has been removed from mainland social media platforms, and her account is no longer searchable, prompting speculation that the stunt may have been taken down due to health concerns and the resulting backlash.

While Kong may have intended to showcase her resourcefulness, her experiment has ignited a broader conversation about influencer responsibility, food safety, and the lengths to which some will go to save money in a highly competitive online world.

Photo: Depositphotos/ TheVisualsYouNeed (for illustration purposes only)