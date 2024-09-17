Customer shocked to find a human tooth in mooncake, triggering police to investigate the chain’s food safety practices

CHINA: In an unexpected and unsettling turn of events, a customer at a Sam’s Club in Changzhou, Jiangsu province, discovered a human tooth embedded in a mooncake she had purchased.

The incident, which quickly gained attention after the woman shared a video on Douyin, has sparked an investigation into the US supermarket chain’s food safety practices.

Mooncake with a tooth

Based on a report published by SCMP, the customer, who assured that the tooth did not belong to any of her family members, promptly reported the incident to the police. Sam’s Club in Changzhou has since confirmed that they are actively investigating the matter.

The mooncake manufacturer, however, has vehemently denied the possibility of such an occurrence, stating that their meat-filling process includes mincing and X-ray checks to detect bone fragments.

Despite the manufacturer’s assurances, this is not the first time Sam’s Club has faced scrutiny over food safety. In 2022, a customer in Fujian province found artificial human teeth in Swiss rolls, leading to dental damage.

Sam’s Club locations in Nanjing and Beijing were also fined for selling mouldy strawberries and expired milk powder, respectively.

Chain with food safety issues

With 49 branches across mainland China and a membership base exceeding 5 million, Sam’s Club, which entered the Chinese market in 1996, has been fined over 20 times for food safety issues and false advertising in recent years.

The current investigation, led by the Changzhou market regulatory department, aims to uncover the truth behind the tooth’s presence in the mooncake.

The incident has sparked various reactions, with some expressing disgust at finding foreign objects in food. In contrast, others suggest the possibility of an unnoticed tooth loss among the customer’s family.

Regardless, the situation has again highlighted the importance of food safety and quality control in the retail industry.