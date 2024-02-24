SINGAPORE: A recent survey conducted by KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH) has uncovered concerning revelations about the dietary habits of young children in Singapore.

The survey, carried out from October of last year to January this year, included responses from over 1,000 caregivers responsible for children under the age of two.

The survey found that a significant number of young children in Singapore begin consuming sugar-sweetened beverages at an early age. Startling statistics reveal that 10% of infants and children begin drinking such beverages between the ages of zero and one.

Even more concerning is the fact that 20% of children over the age of one indulge in these sugary drinks several times a week, and in some cases, daily.

Stressing the importance of parents identifying their children’s hunger and fullness cues, experts have said that giving infants and young children sugar-sweetened beverages is detrimental to their health as doing so may contribute to long-term health issues, including the risk of obesity and metabolic diseases.

Another noteworthy finding from the survey is that a substantial 65% of caregivers encourage young children to finish their meals, irrespective of whether they are full or not. This practice has raised concerns among health professionals as it may contribute to unhealthy eating habits and weight-related issues in the long run.

The survey also shed light on the delayed introduction of varied textures in the diets of young children and found that 60% of children do not experience foods with different textures until they reach the age of one.

KKH emphasizes the significance of introducing new foods between four and six months, as it aids in reducing the risk of allergies and obesity. Delaying this introduction beyond nine months may lead to picky eating behaviors, warns the hospital.

Equally concerning is the revelation that a third of caregivers are unaware of how their feeding practices impact the long-term health of young children. However, a hopeful sign is that 90% of respondents expressed the belief that relevant guidelines could assist them in providing better nutrition for their children.

In response to these findings, KKH has unveiled Singapore’s inaugural infant and young child feeding guidelines. These guidelines aim to equip caregivers with the necessary information and practices to foster healthier dietary habits in the country’s youngest population.

The implementation of such guidelines is seen as a crucial step in addressing the concerning trends uncovered by the survey and promoting better long-term health outcomes for Singapore’s children.

—

Featured image by Depositphotos