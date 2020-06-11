Woman who spat on KFC staff, saying, “Wait for your whole family to die”, charged in court

- Advertisement -

The woman who was filmed spitting on a KFC employee was charged in court yesterday (Jun 10).

Fast-food chain KFC has lodged a police report following the incident, which occurred on Wednesday (Apr 22) at Nex shopping mall.

Lin Si Ting, 42, was charged with intentional harassment, use of criminal force, and breaching safe distancing measures, the police said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Don’t tell people wait like that. Wait for you to die,” said the woman shouting at the KFC employee.

- Advertisement -

She also screamed, “Nobody will scared!”

“Wait for your whole family to die” she shouts again before spitting at the employee, Ms Beniga Analou Gomez “Pui! Pui!” and walking away.

While shouting, Lin pulled down her mask to her chin. In the video, Lin was also accompanied by an elderly-looking lady.

In response to media queries, a spokesman for KFC confirmed that there was “an incident” between a customer and a staff manager at its Nex outlet.

The spokesman said: “Following this incident, we lodged a police report and will leave the police to investigate further.

“We would like to assure our customers that the outlet was immediately cleansed and sanitised post-incident.”

The spokesman also said that KFC’s top priority remains the welfare and safety of its employee, who is currently off-duty and resting.

The offence of causing intentional harassment carries a fine of up to S$5,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both.

Lin can also be jailed for a maximum of three months, or fined up to S$1,500, or both, for using criminal force on a person.

Lin’s case has been adjourned for a pre-trial conference on July 1. /TISG