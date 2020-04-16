Woman refuses to stop eating at Changi Airport food court, saying “I don’t like S’pore”

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A one-minute video is trending on social media showing a woman arguing with the police after breaching circuit breaker protocol while repeating that she wanted to leave Singapore.

On Monday (April 13) Willy Lai shared a video on Facebook of a woman being apprehended by authorities at Changi Airport. While she was arguing with a female officer, another officer could be seen preparing the fine for violating circuit breaker measures for not practising safe distancing and staying indoors to limit the spread of Covid-19 within the country.

“I don’t like Singapore; I need to leave Singapore,” the woman kept repeating to the officer. “Are you supposed to detain me? Don’t let me to leave Singapore?” she asked.

“Listen, listen, this is not about detaining or not, detaining you,” replied the officer who kept trying to explain the current situation of a pandemic and that everyone is being asked to do the same thing which is to stay home and go out with a face mask only for essential activities.

- Advertisement -

“I would like to leave Singapore,” the woman tried once more. “Can you help me to leave Singapore…are you supposed to detain me in Singapore?” said the woman adamantly.

The officer responded that it was their duty to enforce the law due to the Covid-19 outbreak, but was cut short by the woman repeating the same statement.

According to a report by stomp.straitstimes.com, the woman, 53, was fined S$300 for refusing to stop eating in a food court in the airport’s Terminal 4 and breaching safe distancing rules indicated under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act 2020.

The police received a request for assistance from a food court staff member because the woman was paying them no attention and continued to eat her meal. During the circuit breaker period, people are prohibited from dining in at food and beverage establishments.

Upon police arrival, she was spotted at the terminal’s Arrival Hall, which was where the video started. “She was advised to adhere to the measures and she left the terminal thereafter,” said the police. To date, the post was shared over 10,000 times with 274,000 views.

Netizens commended the female officer for being firm in handling the situation. Others saluted the country’s police force for their patience. “Nurses, doctors, officers are exhausted already lah bodoh,” said Titi Rae Hermann. “Don’t make things hard than it already is.”

Many commented saying just let the woman leave and bar her from entry in the future.

Meanwhile, some wondered if the woman knew that the airport is closed so “how could she leave Singapore?”

这位是怎样？ Posted by Willy Lai on Monday, April 13, 2020

Read related: